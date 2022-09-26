Fresh inquest starts into death of young woman refused hospital admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh inquest starts into death of young woman refused hospital admission

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 4:43 pm
Sally Mays died at home in Hull (Family Handout/PA)
Sally Mays died at home in Hull (Family Handout/PA)

A new inquest will examine whether there was a “further missed opportunity” to prevent the death of a vulnerable young woman who killed herself after being refused admission to hospital, a coroner has said.

The original 2015 inquest into the death of Sally Mays, 22, was quashed by the High Court last year after the emergence of a conversation between one of Miss May’s care co-ordinators and a consultant psychiatrist on the day she died, which had been withheld from the original hearing.

Starting a fresh inquest on Monday, senior coroner Professor Paul Marks described how Miss Mays, who had long-standing mental health issues, died at home in Hull on July 25 2014 after she was turned away by the Humber NHS Foundation Trust crisis team earlier that day.

Sally Mays
The new inquest into Sally Mays’s death is expected to last three days (Family Handout/PA)

The coroner explained that these new proceedings would focus on the new evidence around the conversation in the car park between Laura Elliot, who had brought Ms Mays to hospital on July 25, and Dr Kwame Fofie, and that a transcript of the previous eight-day-long hearing would be read into the record.

He said he would have to decide whether anything in the car park conversation “represented a further missed opportunity to assess Miss Mays and admit her”.

Prof Marks told Hull Coroner’s Court: “I fully acknowledge that the family’s grief has been compounded and they have been unable to obtain closure.”

He began the proceedings by recapping his findings from the quashed 2015 inquest to provide background to the new evidence.

Reading from his 2015 narrative conclusion, the coroner said: “(Miss Mays) was inappropriately assessed, not treated with appropriate respect or dignity, was not reassessed after being restrained as she should have been or after showing increasingly worrying self-harming behaviour.

“Had admission occurred after her initial assessment or following the further two missed opportunities, she would have survived and not died when she did.

“The failure to admit her to an inpatient psychiatric bed constitutes neglect and this neglect bears a direct causal relationship to her death later that evening.”

The coroner also recalled that he concluded “a further missed opportunity to save her life probably presented” when her call for an ambulance was not categorised appropriately and was compounded by delay in the arrival of paramedics.

Prof Marks said that, in 2015, he found that the assessment conducted by the gatekeeping nurse team was “lamentable” and the crisis team failed to identify the substantial risk of fatal self-harm.

The coroner said the decision not to admit Miss Mays was “illogical and unconscionable”.

Sally May's parents, Andy and Angela
Sally Mays’s parents, Andy and Angela, have spent years battling for a full investigation into their daughter’s death (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Prof Marks said Miss Mays had long-standing psychiatric problems and was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Miss Mays’s parents, Andy and Angela Mays, from Hull, have spent years battling for a full investigation into their daughter’s death and their campaign culminated in the High Court ruling in December last year.

The High Court judges heard how Ms Elliot was leaving the unit that had refused admission when she spoke to Dr Fofie in the car park.

Bridget Dolan KC, representing her parents, told the High Court in written submissions that in one account of their exchange “Dr Fofie reassured her that ‘everything would be alright, and Sally would settle down or be picked up by a service’.”

She said that after Ms Elliot had discussions with two consultant psychiatrists, details of this conversation were not revealed to an internal NHS trust investigation nor the senior coroner.

Ms Dolan said Ms Elliot’s and Dr Fofie’s accounts of the conversation had changed over time, but said: “As the consultant psychiatrist to the admissions unit, Dr Fofie could have stepped in and reversed the unconscionable gatekeeping decision and averted Sally’s death.”

The inquest is expected to last three days.

