Home News UK

Welsh Government to spend £1.8m promoting World Cup participation

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:03 pm
Gareth Bale, centre, celebrates with team-mates and staff after Wales qualifies for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale, centre, celebrates with team-mates and staff after Wales qualifies for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Nearly £2 million will be spent by the Welsh Government promoting Wales’s participation at the World Cup in Qatar.

A series of projects supporting culture, arts and heritage will be launched in a bid to secure a lasting legacy for Welsh football.

The World Cup Partner Support Fund will see a total of £1.8 million shared among 19 projects.

Gareth Bale celebrates after Wales qualified for the World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates after Wales qualifies for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)

These include a festival of creativity and culture, a concert in North America highlighting Welsh culture that will be broadcast on the eve of Wales’s match with the US and support for the new Football Museum for Wales in Wrexham.

The Welsh language will also be supported through community singing sessions.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government has established an ambitious and exciting range of activities to make the most of the unique opportunity offered by the Cymru men’s football team’s participation in the Fifa World Cup.

“This is the most significant marketing and sports diplomacy opportunity ever presented to the Welsh Government given the profile of the event.

“We will promote Wales, project our values of inclusivity and diversity, ensure the safety of Welsh people at the tournament, and secure a positive and lasting legacy from our participation at the tournament.

“It is vital we build a legacy from the World Cup that inspires the next generation of our boys and girls and highlights how sporting participation can drive the health and well-being of our nation.

“We are determined to capitalise on this historic achievement and deliver real benefits for people here in Wales.”

Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 following captain Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick to qualify for the tournament.

They kick off their first match against the US on November 21.

