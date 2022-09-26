Special stamps to be released in memory of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Special stamps to be released in memory of the Queen

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:21 pm
(Royal Mail)
(Royal Mail)

Four stamps that feature portraits of the Queen will be released in her memory, the Royal Mail has announced.

The new stamps – the first set to be approved by King Charles III – will go on general sale from November 10 and will feature images of the late monarch through the years.

The Queen
(Royal Mail)

A photograph taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952 to mark the Queen’s accession and coronation will feature on second-class stamps, while the first-class stamp will include a photo taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968 in which the monarch is standing in her admiral’s cloak with her head tilted to the left.

A portrait taken in November 1984 by Yousuf Karsh will appear on £1.85 stamps, and a photo taken by Tim Graham in 1996 while the Queen attended a banquet at Prague Castle during her visit to the Czech Republic will be the image on the £2.55 stamps.

The Queen
(Royal Mail)

All four stamp images were released in the Golden Jubilee stamp issue in 2002 and were approved by the late Queen for issue that year.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “For the past 70 years every British stamp has been personally approved by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen
(Royal Mail)

“Today we are unveiling these stamps, the first to be approved by His Majesty The King, in tribute to a woman whose commitment to public service and duty was unparalleled in the history of this country.”

A presentation pack of all four stamps will retail at £6.95 and is available to pre-order on the Royal Mail’s website.

The Royal Mail has also confirmed the King’s image will replace the Queen on new 1st and 2nd Class definitive stamps, as well as all those of other values. Issues of special stamps will also feature a silhouette of Charles.

“New stamps featuring King Charles will enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted,” the Royal Mail said.

The images of the new stamps, and the timings of their release, and the new silhouette will be revealed at a later date.

The Royal Mail said: “In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of definitive stamps that feature the late Queen and the special stamps which use her silhouette, will be distributed and issued as planned. The launch dates of some of the special stamps may change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sally Ann Dixon, of Swanmore Avenue, Havant, Hants, who was jailed for 20 years having been convicted of 30 indecent assaults (Sussex Police/PA)
Sussex Police apologises after row over transgender sex offender’s status
Detail of a Police officer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Home Secretary says police force ‘denying biology’ over jailed transgender woman
Kate and William greet the public in Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prince of Wales reveals he is learning Welsh and knows word for cup of…
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
Police officer spared jail after admitting possessing extreme pornography
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)
Hundreds of wanted criminals facing arrest in Met crackdown
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss
Homes of the future are more likely to be heated with heat pumps, the research concluded (Yui Mok/PA)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
David White, Garter King of Arms, holding one of the first letters to be franked with the new cypher of King Charles III (/PA)
First letters franked with King’s new cypher
Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Decision to cancel Last Night Of The Proms was a ’50/50 call’, says BBC…

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks