Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:12 am
Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects (Ian West/PA)

Steve Coogan admitted he is “not a monarchist” but had an enormous respect for the late Queen after recently taking on multiple royal-related projects.

The actor and comedian’s upcoming comedy-drama film, The Lost King, tells a fictionalised version of King Richard III’s remains beneath a Leicester car park in 2012, and is set for release next month.

But he has already set his sights on his next project – a film based on the book To Catch A King, the story of Charles II, written by the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, Earl Spencer.

UK premiere of The Lost King – London
The actor’s upcoming film, The Lost King, tells a fictionalised version of King Richard III’s remains beneath a Leicester car park in 2012 (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about his next royal project at the London premiere of The Lost King, Coogan said he and Earl Spencer had “connected” on the approach to the story of Charles II.

“He was pleased that I wanted to produce and tell the story that Charles had written in his book… another story about a king,” he told the PA news agency.

“He and I connected on the approach to the story, it’s an interesting story (of) Charles II.

“It’s not really about royalty as such, it’s about how a powerful man was humbled by ordinary people.”

UK premiere of The Lost King – London
The film stars Harry Lloyd (rc) and Sally Hawkins (lc), as King Richard III and Langley, respectively, as well as Mark Addy (l) (Ian West/PA)

Asked if he considered himself a monarchist, he replied: “No, I’m not a monarchist, but the caveat I have to add to that is that I had huge and enormous respect for the late Queen – that’s a separate thing.

“People who have displayed conscientious duty (like the Queen) deserve great respect.”

He added that his latest project, The Lost King, was an “impressionistic telling” of the story, which he previously told the Observer was a “prequel to where we are now with King Charles III”.

The film follows amateur historian Phillipa Langley and her unrelenting search to find the controversial king’s remains in the face of strong opposition from eminent UK historians.

It stars Harry Lloyd and Sally Hawkins, as King Richard III and Langley, respectively, as well as Mark Addy.

“You have to curate what you do and don’t tell…. it was difficult but we’ve done this before,” Coogan told PA.

“We told the story in a way that people could relate to… it’s about an ordinary person, a normal person, that does something extraordinary.”

The Lost King arrives in UK cinemas on October 7, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the discovery of Richard III’s remains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Detail of a Police officer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Home Secretary says police force ‘denying biology’ over jailed transgender woman
Kate and William greet the public in Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prince of Wales reveals he is learning Welsh and knows word for cup of…
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
Police officer spared jail after admitting possessing extreme pornography
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)
Hundreds of wanted criminals facing arrest in Met crackdown
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss
Homes of the future are more likely to be heated with heat pumps, the research concluded (Yui Mok/PA)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
David White, Garter King of Arms, holding one of the first letters to be franked with the new cypher of King Charles III (/PA)
First letters franked with King’s new cypher
Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Decision to cancel Last Night Of The Proms was a ’50/50 call’, says BBC…
Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death (Alamy/PA)
Four people referred for prosecution for flying drones after Queen’s death

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks