Four people referred for prosecution for flying drones after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Four people referred for prosecution for flying drones after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:15 pm
Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death (Alamy/PA)
Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death (Alamy/PA)

Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death, according to a senior counter-terrorism officer.

Most pilots identified were “hobbyists making innocent mistakes” but a minority were reported “based on what they were trying to do,” deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said.

The number of reports from members of the public to counter-terror police also shot up during Operation London Bridge, the plan for the days following the Queen’s death, reaching the monthly average in the space of just 10 days.

The period saw the biggest ever deployment of armed officers from across the UK, protecting crowds paying their respects and hundreds of foreign dignitaries who attended the funeral.

Mr Twist said the operation had been a “highly complex game of national Jenga involving vast quantities of concrete and steel” of equipment.

Detailing the way in which the operation unfolded, the officer said around one in eight reports from the public to the police had generated useful information.

Forty drone flights were detected across London alone and counter-terror police received more than 800 reports of suspicious activity, Mr Twist, who is senior national coordinator for protect and prepare at Counter Terrorism Policing, said.

Speaking at the International Security Expo, an event bringing together the global security community in central London’s Olympia, he said: “Operation London Bridge was our largest ever deployment of hostile vehicle mitigation equipment. It was deployed for the full range of events across the country, then throughout the programme, redeployed for later events.

“This highly complex game of national Jenga involving vast quantities of concrete and steel lasted across the 12 days of operational activity.

“Our counter-UAV capability was fully utilised across the country, detecting a record 80 UAV flights requiring further investigation.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Security operations in the capital were at the highest level as crowds watched the Queen’s funeral procession (David Davies/PA)

“This resulted in the seizure of drones and a number of pilots identified and spoken to – most were assessed as hobbyists making innocent mistakes, but four pilots were subsequently reported for prosecution based on what they were trying to do.

“These security-minded communications are very effective at these times when people may be more receptive to appropriately tailored messaging.

“The communications effort led to a significant increase in public reporting to CTP – receiving nearly a month’s average of reports in 10 days. Approximately one in eight generated information useful to us.”

It is not known whether a charging decision was made by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in relation to any of the four cases mentioned by DAC Twist.

Despite policing for the event having been planned for years, the officer said “on activation, it had to survive first contact.”

The success of the operation, which was “the biggest no-notice event in the country”, ended up representing the “very best” of police and their partners, he said.

DAC Twist defended the decision to use buses to transport dignitaries to the funeral service, saying it was the “only way to get people to the church on time.”

Protection was provided for more than 230 protected people through the programme and until international delegates departed the UK, he said.

He added that the threat of terrorism remained “very real” in Britain and one that the police remain committed to fighting in a changing landscape.

“We’ve had a major and momentous month which I believe has demonstrated the very best of policing and our security partnerships,” he said.

“I’m speaking to you from a very different Britain than the one at the start of the month. The death of Her Majesty the Queen has rightly been the nation’s focus and we pay tribute and celebrate her incredible life and legacy, and also welcome King Charles III.

“We also have a new Prime Minister and Cabinet; I have a new Metropolitan Police Commissioner who comes with a new vision and mandate to deliver significant reforms to improve the Met – specifically more trust, less crime and high standards.

“Reflecting beyond the last month and all of the changes we have seen, I am sorry to say that the threat from terrorism remains very real in the UK,” he said.

“It is also perhaps harder to spot and, therefore, harder to stop than it has been for a long time.”

His comments followed a speech by security minister Tom Tugendhat, who praised police for enabling the public to mourn safely.

Conservative leadership bid
Tom Tugendhat praised the security operation (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Speaking at the same event on Tuesday, Mr Tugendhat said of the response from police and security services to the Queen’s funeral: “It’s easy to look at the face of it and say well, they closed down bits of London … what they actually did was ironically, they enabled people to mourn, they freed people to come together and they did what security really should do which is enable free people to associate, to communicate, to share, to grieve and to be part of a community.

“That’s what security is about, it’s about making our society as open as it possibly can be but with the protections necessary to make sure we don’t live in fear.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Detail of a Police officer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Home Secretary says police force ‘denying biology’ over jailed transgender woman
Kate and William greet the public in Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prince of Wales reveals he is learning Welsh and knows word for cup of…
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
Police officer spared jail after admitting possessing extreme pornography
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)
Hundreds of wanted criminals facing arrest in Met crackdown
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss
Homes of the future are more likely to be heated with heat pumps, the research concluded (Yui Mok/PA)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
David White, Garter King of Arms, holding one of the first letters to be franked with the new cypher of King Charles III (/PA)
First letters franked with King’s new cypher
Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Decision to cancel Last Night Of The Proms was a ’50/50 call’, says BBC…
John Witherow has stepped down as editor of The Times after nine years (Ian West/PA)
John Witherow steps down as Times editor after nine years

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks