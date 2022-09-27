Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 3:33 pm
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.

Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.

Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with a silencer.

The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when the gunman got into the back of the car, shooting Muhyidin seconds later before getting out of the vehicle and firing the gun into the ground, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

Jurors were told Chiragh told police he had been asked to transport the gun, which went off when he put it on the back seat.

But prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said Chiragh was “lying” about delivering the gun, which could take a total of 29 bullets, and was “readied and primed for use in an attack”.

He said Chiragh and Muhyidin, who was from Southall, west London, along with Mohammed Shakeel, 28, and Bilal Ahmed, 43, “were intent on going on a ‘ride-out’ that night”.

“They had with them the loaded submachine gun and Shakeel’s imitation revolver,” he said.

“We suggest they were intent on using the submachine gun to endanger life.”

Crown court stock
A general view of signage near Isleworth Crown Court in Isleworth (Margaret Davis/PA)

Mr Orchard added: “The attackers were to be Chiragh, Muhyidin and Ahmed, as driver.

“The armed Shakeel played a role in assisting them by helping to organise the attack.”

Chiragh, from Kenton, north-west London, Shakeel, from Barking, east London, and Ahmed, from Hounslow, west London, deny manslaughter, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and an alternative count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Ahmed and Mustafa Malik, 66, from Harlington, west London, deny possession of the silencer, and, along with Shakeel and James Connors, 45, from Hammersmith, west London, further deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are jointly alleged to have moved Muhyidin’s body, moved the gun and silencer and destroyed the Toyota by fire, while Ahmed is said to have falsely reported the robbery of the car to an insurance company.

Chiragh has pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as to charges of possessing the submachine gun and silencer, while Shakeel has admitted possessing an imitation handgun.

Connors denies a further count of driving while disqualified.

Editor's Picks