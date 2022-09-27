Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 5:24 pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)

The chief executive of ITV has said Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been “misrepresented” over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Dame Carolyn McCall said the This Morning co-presenters were safe in their jobs, despite an online petition to have them fired, and praised their work for the broadcaster.

The pair have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the public line to pay their respects in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Dame Carolyn McCall (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Programme bosses have stressed the hosting duo attended as members of the media to film a segment for the following Tuesday’s show.

Speaking at the RTS London Convention, Dame Carolyn was asked what they did wrong.

She replied: “Honestly, nothing. Honestly. They did have accreditation. Lots of people saying they didn’t. They were sent by This Morning to do a piece for September 20, which ran.

“They were to interview people inside and outside. They didn’t displace anyone in the queue. And they’ve been very misrepresented, actually.

“And that’s why we made a statement. Unusually, we made a statement to say all of those things. But it does show you how things spread and how misinformation just spreads. And it is really horrible for them.”

Dame Carolyn dismissed the idea they had been “cancelled” before adding: “I think they’re highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them.

“But there is a very shrill kind of voice against and it will hurt them.”

Dame Carolyn McCall spoke with Amol Rajan (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Dame Carolyn said she had complained to Domino’s Pizza, who had tweeted a satirical post about the pair skipping a queue to order one of their pizzas.

She said: “We just said to them, ‘What are you doing?’ because we work with Domino’s and they said, ‘We think it is really funny, don’t you?’

“They just thought that was funny. They didn’t think of the impact that would have on how people would pick it up and start meme-ing it.

“I think that’s what happens with these things which are … They did not do anything wrong.

“They were with loads of other broadcasters, many of whom you know, and they were with lots of press journalists.”

Confirming the duo are secure in the jobs at This Morning, Dame Carolyn added that she had texted both and that they were not “feeling great”.

She added: “It’s hard. You imagine yourself in the eye of the storm like this, where you’re trying to say you’ve done nothing wrong and all the noise around you is saying that you have. It’s difficult to handle.”

The session also saw Dame Carolyn confirm ITV have not hired Laura Whitmore’s replacement as Love Island host.

Asked if they had found their host for the reboot of Big Brother, she added only: “Not announced yet.”

