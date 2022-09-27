Yorkshire Water reveals hosepipe ban could last ‘well into’ next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yorkshire Water reveals hosepipe ban could last ‘well into’ next year

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 11:49 pm
Yorkshire Water’s director of water Neil Dewis (PA)
Yorkshire Water’s director of water Neil Dewis (PA)

Yorkshire Water has told its more than five million customers the hosepipe ban could continue “well into” 2023 if there is a dry winter.

The firm’s first ban in 27 years came into effect from August 26, when it said hot, dry weather and “the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago” caused reservoir levels to fall below 50% full.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, said there has since been a “a slight reduction in demand” but revealed average levels at the region’s reservoirs have plunged to 35%, saying one West Yorkshire reservoir was only about 20% full.

Summer weather Aug 12th 2022
People walk on the dry cracked earth at Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the BBC: “I think the hosepipe ban will remain in place for several more months and if it is a dry winter it will be there well into next year.”

He added: “The bottom line is we will have some rain this winter and reservoirs will recover.

“But Yorkshire Water is focused on next spring and summer.

“Because even if we get a normal amount of winter rainfall, that will only lift reservoirs up to 60 to 70% by spring.

“And if that’s the case and we have another dry, hot summer, we could really face some serious consequences.”

Under the restrictions, customers are banned from using a hosepipe to water their gardens, clean their vehicles, fill their swimming pools or clean their homes.

Bur they are still permitted to complete those activities with tap water from a bucket or watering can, or using water that is not sourced from taps.

Mr Dewis said it is “very unlikely” further restrictions will be needed but said a “non-essential use ban” could be implemented if needed, the BBC reported.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We’re grateful to our customers who have been saving water where they can this summer.

“It is important that we all continue to do so to help protect water resources and the environment.

“The hosepipe ban will need to be in place until we receive significant rainfall and our reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

“This is to ensure we have enough raw water to meet demand over the next 12 months. Whilst we can’t predict the weather, we will not have the ban in place any longer than is absolutely necessary.”

