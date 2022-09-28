Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:42 am
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Archetypes, will return to Spotify on Tuesday October 4, following the end of the mourning period for the Queen, the streaming giant has announced.

The period of royal mourning ended earlier this week, with the monarchy and its households returning to official duties.

A message on the Archetypes Spotify page said: “Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The period of royal mourning ended earlier this week, with the monarchy and its households returning to official duties (PA)

Prior to its pause, three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.

Meghan was due to be honoured as part of a celebratory US women’s event, but will not attend it, also out of respect for the late Queen.

The honourees, which also include Oprah Winfrey and Malala, will feature on the cover of US outlet Variety’s Power of Women special edition, with an event due to take place on Wednesday September 28.

Variety said Meghan’s cover would also be postponed due to the death of the Queen.

