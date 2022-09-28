What the papers say – September 28

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The national papers feature the fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s tax cuts, vaccinations before winter and the successful smashing of an asteroid.

The Daily Telegraph covers the International Monetary Fund telling Liz Truss to reverse the measures in what the papers calls a “rare intervention”.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Reverse tax cuts, IMF tells Truss'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/7bUF9VMtkb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 27, 2022

The Independent says Tory MPs have told Kwasi Kwarteng to sort his mini-Budget “disaster”, while the i reports the Chancellor and PM ignored warnings from senior Government officials about the economic risks of their plans.

Wednesday's front page: PM and Kwarteng ignored officials who warned of markets turmoil#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zxY5xSoK9B — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 27, 2022

The Sun says Britons are “bricking it” over a “mortgage time bomb” as interest rates head towards 6% next year, with analysts telling The Times property values may fall by 15%.

On tomorrow's front page: Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up revealed including soap legends, reality TV stars and sport iconshttps://t.co/k9wxBGcFuU pic.twitter.com/ge8IYFoMui — The Sun (@TheSun) September 27, 2022

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said the Government’s debt-laden plan requires a “significant monetary response”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday September 28 https://t.co/42HBKtprUD pic.twitter.com/z75kS3SqON — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 27, 2022

The Guardian and Daily Mirror have Sir Keir Starmer vowing to establish a state-owned electricity company to cut bills as he set out his plan for Labour’s return to power.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 28 September 2022 – ‘A Labour moment’: Starmer sets out his plan for a return to power pic.twitter.com/p7W3OKnbB1 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 27, 2022

The Labour leader is quoted in Metro as telling voters not to forgive the Tories for how they have handled the economy.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 KEIR: DON'T FORGIVE 🔴 He condemns Tories for crashing economy 🔴 Promises 'fresh start' and a possible Labour landslide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aVscnu4SEK — Metro (@MetroUK) September 27, 2022

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been placed in segregation in jail after he got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside, says the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express carries the call for millions of people to have flu and Covid vaccines after experts said they were increasingly worried about a bad flu spike this winter.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid as part of a planetary protection test mission.