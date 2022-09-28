What the papers say – September 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 28

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 4:01 am
What the papers say – September 28 (PA)
What the papers say – September 28 (PA)

The national papers feature the fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s tax cuts, vaccinations before winter and the successful smashing of an asteroid.

The Daily Telegraph covers the International Monetary Fund telling Liz Truss to reverse the measures in what the papers calls a “rare intervention”.

The Independent says Tory MPs have told Kwasi Kwarteng to sort his mini-Budget “disaster”, while the i reports the Chancellor and PM ignored warnings from senior Government officials about the economic risks of their plans.

The Sun says Britons are “bricking it” over a “mortgage time bomb” as interest rates head towards 6% next year, with analysts telling The Times property values may fall by 15%.

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said the Government’s debt-laden plan requires a “significant monetary response”, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian and Daily Mirror have Sir Keir Starmer vowing to establish a state-owned electricity company to cut bills as he set out his plan for Labour’s return to power.

The Labour leader is quoted in Metro as telling voters not to forgive the Tories for how they have handled the economy.

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been placed in segregation in jail after he got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside, says the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express carries the call for millions of people to have flu and Covid vaccines after experts said they were increasingly worried about a bad flu spike this winter.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid as part of a planetary protection test mission.

[[title]]

[[text]]

