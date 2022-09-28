Prosecution of Soldier F over Bloody Sunday murders resumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Prosecution of Soldier F over Bloody Sunday murders resumes

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:26 am
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)

Discontinued court proceedings against a military veteran accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday have resumed.

Last week, Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was reactivating the case against Soldier F on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The former paratrooper is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on the day in January 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

The PPS previously called a halt to the prosecution citing concerns that the case could collapse if it proceeded to trial.

Bloody Sunday prosecutions
James Wray and William McKinney were killed on Bloody Sunday (Bloody Sunday Trust/PA)

The prosecution was still in the magistrates’ court system at that point, with lawyers preparing for a committal hearing to determine whether it would proceed to crown court trial.

The decision to halt the proceedings was challenged by the family of Mr McKinney and earlier this year the Divisional Court of the High Court in Belfast overturned the PPS move.

Earlier this month, the court rejected the PPS’s bid to have an appeal referred to the UK Supreme Court.

After reviewing its position, the PPS decided to resume the prosecution.

The case was mentioned briefly at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

A prosecution barrister confirmed to District Judge Peter Magill that the PPS was now in a position to “recommence” the proceedings.

The remainder of the legal exchanges focused on potential dates for the committal hearing, with the judge suggesting late November and December.

The case was adjourned to October 7 when timetabling issues will again be considered.

The PPS originally halted the prosecution of Soldier F amid concerns the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence which caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

The McKinney family successfully challenged the decision by prosecutors by way of judicial review.

Bloody Sunday was one of the darkest days in the history of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed on the day, and another man shot by paratroopers died four months later.

Many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, but his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory
Protesters throwing the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Human rights protections were no defence to ‘violent’ Colston statue toppling
Tom Harrison has walked from Land’s End, Cornwall, to London with no money, relying on strangers for food and accommodation (Tom Harrison/PA)
Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk
There have been reports of university students across Scotland struggling to find accommodation before starting their studies (Chris Ison/PA)
Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist, Lucian Freud before lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London (John Stillwell/PA)
Lucian Freud’s portrait of Wolseley restaurateur to go under the hammer
Destroyed houses and rubble following the devastation of Fiona in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks