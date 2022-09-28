Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:19 pm
Destroyed houses and rubble following the devastation of Fiona in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Destroyed houses and rubble following the devastation of Fiona in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

King Charles III has sent a message to Canada’s governor-general expressing his sympathy following the devastating impact of storm Fiona.

In his first message of condolence issued as King, Charles said he and the Queen Consort “wanted to send our profound sympathy” to those affected by the natural disaster.

Canadian troops have been sent to assist the recovery from storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces.

After surging north from the Caribbean as a hurricane, Fiona came ashore before dawn on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, battering the provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec with hurricane-strength winds, heavy rains and huge waves.

Charles said in his message to Mary Simon, governor-general of Canada: “My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.

“We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period.

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory
Protesters throwing the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Human rights protections were no defence to ‘violent’ Colston statue toppling
Tom Harrison has walked from Land’s End, Cornwall, to London with no money, relying on strangers for food and accommodation (Tom Harrison/PA)
Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk
There have been reports of university students across Scotland struggling to find accommodation before starting their studies (Chris Ison/PA)
Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist, Lucian Freud before lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London (John Stillwell/PA)
Lucian Freud’s portrait of Wolseley restaurateur to go under the hammer
Barrister (PA)
Barristers’ strike delays ‘may not be good enough reason to extend custody’

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks