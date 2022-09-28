Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:37 pm
Tom Harrison has walked from Land’s End, Cornwall, to London with no money, relying on strangers for food and accommodation (Tom Harrison/PA)
Tom Harrison has walked from Land’s End, Cornwall, to London with no money, relying on strangers for food and accommodation (Tom Harrison/PA)

A policeman has praised the “heroes in their own right” who have given him food and a bed to sleep in during a 263-mile walk from Cornwall to London with no money.

Tom Harrison from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, has raised more than £4,000 for the British Red Cross Society’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal by walking across the country – a Ukrainian flag attached to his rucksack flying behind him – and knocking on the doors of over 100 houses asking for food or a place to stay.

The 46-year-old Metropolitan Police officer set off from Land’s End on September 12 and will arrive at Parliament Square on Thursday.

The father-of-two told the PA news agency: “It was daunting at first, because I’ve never really been in that position where I’m having to knock on someone’s door (and say), ‘This might sound ludicrous, but I’m walking from Land’s End to London and I have no money.’

“The first place I stopped, it was an elderly couple who lived on a road leading up from Land’s End on the north coast of Cornwall.

“They said: ‘Come on in, have a cup of tea and some breakfast.’”

Mr Harrison has aimed to walk around 20 miles a day, venturing through Hayle in Cornwall, Yeovil in Somerset and Basingstoke in Hampshire.

He has been given biscuits, lunches and even a bed in a stranger’s pool house.

“Anyone who can make a cup of coffee, you made this journey possible – without you, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said.

“One girl gave me her sandwich that she made for lunch.

“They are heroes in their own right and they’ve been part of my story.

“It has made me value home… There’s one thing having money in your pocket so you can spend it and another thing just having a home, I’m going to be much more appreciative of that.”

Tom Harrison charity walk
Tom Harrison has knocked on over 100 doors during his challenge (Tom Harrison/PA)

Formerly known as Mr Gorilla after completing various fundraisers dressed in a gorilla costume – including crawling the London Marathon in 2017 – Mr Harrison pledged himself to the trek in solidarity with “all the Ukrainian people”.

He added: “Their suffering has been far beyond mine.

“Losing their homes, relatives and friends killed, having to flee the country.

“Really my day-to-day, the fatigue and finding food or accommodation, is nothing compared to what (they have been through).”

While documenting his journey on Instagram, Mr Harrison has even secured a free stay at a hotel.

He hopes to spend his final night with an aunt and uncle in Mortlake, west London.

“They’ve helped me out on lots of charitable ventures I did up in London and (I want) to include them in my journey,” he said.

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon
Mr Harrison’s previous charity ventures included crawling the London Marathon dressed as a gorilla (John Stillwell/PA)

Mr Harrison said the money raised will “make a difference” to Ukrainians.

“I know the Red Cross have been putting together a pack for when people arrive in the UK,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who’s donated, whether that’s money, food, (and) made this possible.

“I hope it inspires people to do their own little challenge.”

Mr Harrison aims to finish his walk in time to pick his son up from afterschool club.

To find out more about his trek, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/landsendlondon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory
Protesters throwing the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Human rights protections were no defence to ‘violent’ Colston statue toppling
There have been reports of university students across Scotland struggling to find accommodation before starting their studies (Chris Ison/PA)
Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist, Lucian Freud before lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London (John Stillwell/PA)
Lucian Freud’s portrait of Wolseley restaurateur to go under the hammer
Destroyed houses and rubble following the devastation of Fiona in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona
Barrister (PA)
Barristers’ strike delays ‘may not be good enough reason to extend custody’

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks