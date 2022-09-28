Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 3:37 pm
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A young music producer was killed in a “pitiless” gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.

Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, south-east London, on February 24 2017.

One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US to “face the music” last year.

His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.

Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said Mr Pascal-Modeste, from Barking, east London, was not a gang member and had simply been “looking to make a name for himself in the music business”.

On the day of his murder, he had gone with two friends to record a music video to post on YouTube.

He was waiting with one of them on a wall when two mopeds pulled up and one of the riders pointed a gun, jurors were told.

As they fled, more youths appeared on foot “from nowhere” and started chasing them, “acting in concert” with the mopeds in an “ambush on two fronts”, it was alleged.

Mr Aylett said: “In the course of a pitiless attack, Dean sustained 14 separate stab wounds.

“In particular, two blows were struck with such force as to split Dean’s ribs and penetrate his left lung.

“​Once they had finished with Dean, they ran off. By this time, the mopeds had already sped away. Dean was left lying on the ground, bleeding to death.”

“All of this had happened in broad daylight at around a quarter to four on a Friday afternoon – indeed, a number of the witnesses had been collecting their children from school.

“This attack, you may think, was as outrageous as it was brazen.”

Following the “co-ordinated attack”, four knives were recovered from the area and linked to the killing, the court heard.

Mr Aylett told jurors that Mr Pascal-Modeste’s two friends were linked to the “Splash gang” based in south-east London.

He said: “The prosecution allege that the murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste has its roots in a poisonous feud between the Splash gang and the B Side gang.

“In other words,  Dean Pascal-Modeste was stabbed to death not for who he was or for anything that he had done; instead, he was murdered for the company that he kept.”

Williamson is alleged to have been one of the attackers who chased the victim on foot.

He allegedly fled to the US after the murder, and was sent back to Britain in April last year.

Mr Aylett said: “The prosecution say that the time has now come for him, too, to face the music.”

Williamson, of Greenwich, south east London, denies murder and the trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory
Protesters throwing the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Human rights protections were no defence to ‘violent’ Colston statue toppling
Tom Harrison has walked from Land’s End, Cornwall, to London with no money, relying on strangers for food and accommodation (Tom Harrison/PA)
Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk
There have been reports of university students across Scotland struggling to find accommodation before starting their studies (Chris Ison/PA)
Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist, Lucian Freud before lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London (John Stillwell/PA)
Lucian Freud’s portrait of Wolseley restaurateur to go under the hammer
Destroyed houses and rubble following the devastation of Fiona in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona
Barrister (PA)
Barristers’ strike delays ‘may not be good enough reason to extend custody’

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks