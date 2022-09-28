Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 4:01 pm
Going to the Match which was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for 1,926,500 including buyer s premium at Sotheby’s in London Wednesday 1 December 1999 – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting (PA)
The mayor of Salford said it would be “truly tragic” if LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match was sold to a private collector and was not free for the public to access.

The artwork, depicting a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium former home of the Bolton Wanderers, is among a series of paintings going under the hammer at Christie’s Modern British and Irish Art evening sale on October 19.

Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said that the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access” in the city of Salford, greater Manchester and the North.

On Twitter he wrote: “LS Lowry’s ‘Going to the Match’ captures the essence of the match day experience within our working class communities in 1953, with ordinary men, women and children streaming into the ground, capturing the sociology of football rather than the commercialism of the match itself.

“It would be truly tragic for our footballing community, heritage and proud working class history here in Salford, Greater Manchester and the North if this iconic painting ceased to be free to access as part of LS Lowry’s biggest collection of paintings and drawings @The_Lowry.

“Wouldn’t it be truly tragic if this iconic LS Lowry painting ‘Going to the Match’ was sold to a private collector and ceased to be free to access by people here in the City of Salford as it has been for the past 22 years on the walls of @The_Lowry?”

Julia Fawcett, chief executive of the Lowry museum and gallery, told the Guardian that the gallery was not in a position to buy the painting, which is estimated to fetch up to £8 million.

However, she said that they would like to have a conversation with the buyer about the “responsibility that comes with owning such a work”.

“This isn’t just any painting. We have school trips, children coming to study the work. It’s clearly linked to the social history of our city. It’s seen not just by traditional art lovers, the painting draws in the ordinary people it represents. We have coachloads of football fans coming in ahead of a match,” she said.

In 1999, Going to the Match was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for £1,926,500 including buyers premium at Sotheby’s – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting.

