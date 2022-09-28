Pair in court over murder of 15-year-old outside school gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair in court over murder of 15-year-old outside school gates

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 4:17 pm
A police community support officer lays a floral tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill (Danny Lawson/PA)
A police community support officer lays a floral tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two teenagers charged with murdering a boy outside his school gates have made their first appearance before a crown court.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) last Wednesday afternoon, and he died later in hospital.

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via a videolink for a 10-minute hearing.

Schoolboy stabbed to death
Khayri Mclean (Family handout)

They were sat together at a location in Wetherby, one wearing a prison-issue grey T-shirt, the other in a grey sweatshirt and both defendants wore masks for the hearing.

Family members were sat in the public gallery, with a number of reporters present sitting in the court’s jury benches.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC was told that neither defendant was in a position to enter pleas.

A provisional trial date was set for March 13, with a pre-trial hearing set for October 26.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, estimated the trial could take three weeks.

The court made orders preventing the media from identifying either defendant due to their age.

The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation.

