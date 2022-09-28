Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 6:23 pm
Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe (Amazon/PA)
Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe (Amazon/PA)

Amazon has released its latest Kindle that gives users a writing option for the first time since the original device was launched 15 years ago.

The Kindle Scribe is 5.8mm wide and has a glare-free 10.2-inch screen and comes with its own “basic” or “premium” pen option, which magnetically snaps on to the side and does not need charging.

Amazon said the device was designed for reading and notetaking in millions of books, adding notes to documents and journaling.

Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International, said: “Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.

“It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea.

“Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love — millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life — with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

The Kindle Scribe starts at £329.99 and has options for 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage.

Amazon’s annual product launch also saw it releasing the next generation of Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids with new designs and sound improvements, while the latest version of the Ring camera allows users to track the exact path a visitor has taken to the front door or around the house.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Epileptic driver admits killing toddler and injuring her father
The pumphouse which filled and drained the dock which Titanic graced is set for a new lease of life as a whiskey distillery and visitor centre (PA)
Titanic Pumphouse set for new lease of life as distillery
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
In Pictures: Holden and McCall among stars taking to trading floor for charity
Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 at the age of 14 (Family handout/PA)
Chance to make internet safe must not ‘slip away’, Molly Russell inquest hears
Harry Dunn died in August 2019 (handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer appears in UK court three years after his death
Free Your Mind has been created by Danny Boyle (Jeremy Coysten/@northdesign/PA)
Danny Boyle’s Matrix-inspired production to open cultural venue in Manchester
Amanda Holden during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden shares centre stage with Pudding the puppy at charity trading day
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty (PA)
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks