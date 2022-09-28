Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 7:02 pm
Dogs can sniff out the odour of stress, new study suggests (Clara Wilson/Queen’s University Belfast)
Dogs can sniff out the odour of stress, new study suggests (Clara Wilson/Queen’s University Belfast)

Better known for their drug and explosive detecting skills, new research now suggests dogs can smell stress from human sweat and breath.

According to the scientists, the skill could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs.

Researchers collected samples of sweat and breath from 36 people before and after they undertook a difficult maths problem.

Each of them reported their stress levels before and after the task, and researchers only used samples where the person’s blood pressure and heart rate had increased.

When presented with samples, all four dogs – Treo, Fingal, Soot and Winnie – were able to correctly identify the stress specimens.

Clara Wilson, a PhD student in the School of Psychology at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “The findings show that we, as humans, produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know.

“The research highlights that dogs do not need visual or audio cues to pick up on human stress.

“This is the first study of its kind and it provides evidence that dogs can smell stress from breath and sweat alone, which could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs.

“It also helps to shed more light on the human-dog relationship and adds to our understanding of how dogs may interpret and interact with human psychological states.”

One of the super sniffer canines that took part in the study was Treo, a two-year-old cocker spaniel.

His owner Helen Parks said: “As the owner of a dog that thrives on sniffing, we were delighted and curious to see Treo take part in the study.

“We couldn’t wait to hear the results each week when we collected him.

“He was always so excited to see the researchers at Queen’s and could find his own way to the laboratory.

“The study made us more aware of a dog’s ability to use their nose to ‘see’ the world.

“We believe this study really developed Treo’s ability to sense a change in emotion at home.

“The study reinforced for us that dogs are highly sensitive and intuitive animals and there is immense value in using what they do best – sniffing.”

In the study, the dogs were taught how to search a scent line-up and alert researchers to the correct sample.

Stress and relaxed samples were then introduced, but at this stage the researchers did not know if there was an odour difference the pooches could detect.

In every test session, each dog was given one person’s relaxed and stressed samples, taken only four minutes apart.

All of the dogs were able to correctly alert the researchers to each person’s stress sample.

The findings are published in the Plos One journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Epileptic driver admits killing toddler and injuring her father
The pumphouse which filled and drained the dock which Titanic graced is set for a new lease of life as a whiskey distillery and visitor centre (PA)
Titanic Pumphouse set for new lease of life as distillery
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
In Pictures: Holden and McCall among stars taking to trading floor for charity
Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 at the age of 14 (Family handout/PA)
Chance to make internet safe must not ‘slip away’, Molly Russell inquest hears
Harry Dunn died in August 2019 (handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer appears in UK court three years after his death
Free Your Mind has been created by Danny Boyle (Jeremy Coysten/@northdesign/PA)
Danny Boyle’s Matrix-inspired production to open cultural venue in Manchester
Amanda Holden during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden shares centre stage with Pudding the puppy at charity trading day
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty (PA)
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks