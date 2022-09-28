Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 7:37 pm
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral (Chris Furlong/PA)
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral (Chris Furlong/PA)

Mike Tindall has claimed the Queen approved a plane, that repatriated the bodies of British soldiers, to transport her coffin with the words: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”

The former England rugby star, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, described how the aircraft, due to fly the Queen from Edinburgh to London after her death, was substituted for a larger RAF aircraft to enable a more “dignified” ceremony.

Mr Tindall said he could not verify the story, sent to him by an “ex-army friend”, and it appears the claims have been shared on social media after apparently being written by Pete Bond who says he was tasked, when a staff officer in 2009, with reviewing plans for the movement of the Queen’s coffin if she died overseas.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Zara Tindall (right), Mike Tindall (centre) and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, following the Queen’s State Funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former sportsman told the story during a special edition of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast he co-hosts and when asked about the experience of the past few weeks replied: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy.”

Mr Tindall, who has not served in the forces, also defended himself after facing criticism for wearing medals during events around the funeral and appealed to the public not to “shout” at him on social media.

Recounting the story about the transport aircraft he added: “It wasn’t the original plane picked and they had to change it and they went for this big old plane to make it more dignified.”

The Queen’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh airport to RAF Northolt in West London on a RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft, accompanied by the Princess Royal, ahead of her state funeral.

Mr Bond reportedly wrote a BAE 146 business jet was due to transport the Queen, but access to its freight bay was difficult and it was substituted for the larger C-17.

Platinum Jubilee
Mike Tindall with wife Zara who he says was deeply upset by the death of her grandmother (Toby Melville/PA)

Concluding the story, Mr Tindall claimed the Queen signed off the change of aircraft, used to repatriate the bodies of military personnel from Afghanistan, with the words “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”

He added: “And that in itself just sort of sums it up.”

A senior RAF source said: “Extensive and comprehensive planning was conducted by the military for the demise of Her Majesty the Queen. The most appropriate assets were used throughout the operation.”

Asked to comment on the Queen’s death and her funeral the former rugby star replied: “In some ways amazing, in other ways to see the family come so close together – overnight. You never predict it, obviously (with) a 96-year-old lady, you know at some point it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.”

He added “I’m not a direct family member in terms of blood but watching what my wife Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen’s grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Rugby World Cup winner also spoke about his regrets saying he wished he had quizzed the Queen about the history she had witnessed.

He said: “But I also have loads of regrets, and loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you have that lucky seat of being sat next to her.”

Mr Tindall wore his MBE insignia alongside his Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, awarded for being a member of the royal family, during the funeral and other events as rules advised him to do, but he was criticised by some.

He said: “I did get a lot of unnecessary (comments), you don’t have to shout at me on social media, by the way, you can just ask, and if you just ask I’ll probably just reply to you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Epileptic driver admits killing toddler and injuring her father
The pumphouse which filled and drained the dock which Titanic graced is set for a new lease of life as a whiskey distillery and visitor centre (PA)
Titanic Pumphouse set for new lease of life as distillery
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
In Pictures: Holden and McCall among stars taking to trading floor for charity
Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 at the age of 14 (Family handout/PA)
Chance to make internet safe must not ‘slip away’, Molly Russell inquest hears
Harry Dunn died in August 2019 (handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer appears in UK court three years after his death
Free Your Mind has been created by Danny Boyle (Jeremy Coysten/@northdesign/PA)
Danny Boyle’s Matrix-inspired production to open cultural venue in Manchester
Amanda Holden during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden shares centre stage with Pudding the puppy at charity trading day
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty (PA)
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks