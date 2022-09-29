Epileptic driver admits killing toddler and injuring her father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Epileptic driver admits killing toddler and injuring her father

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 3:39 pm
A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

An epileptic driver has admitted killing a toddler and injuring her father when his car mounted the pavement and crashed into the young family.

Lee Burford, 44, had ignored medical advice and continued to drive his Renault Clio before the tragic incident in Eastcote Road, Ruislip, west London, on October 25 2020.

Twenty-two-month old Zhaoxi Wang, who was strapped in a pushchair, died in the crash and her father Qi Wang was injured.

On Thursday, Burford, from Harrow, pleaded guilty to causing death and injury by dangerous driving.

He also admitted fraud by dishonestly making an untrue or misleading representation that he did not suffer from any fits or other physical or mental infirmity in order to gain employment as a driver.

Burford pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

Opening the facts, Catherine Pattison told the Old Bailey: “The tragic nature of the case is perhaps even more significant because had he notified the DVLA of a seizure he suffered four months earlier on June 22 2020, then Mr Burford would not have had a driving licence at all.”

The prosecutor said the defendant had disregarded advice of medics not only about his epilepsy but also non-prescription drug use and continued to drive regardless.

Central Criminal Court – stock
The Old Bailey (John Stillwell/PA)

She said: “It would appear he consumed a quantity of cocaine sometime before getting behind the wheel of October 25 2020, the date of the fatal collision.”

The crash happened at about 4.20pm on a stretch of road with a 30mph speed limit.

Mr Wang was pushing his daughter in a pram accompanied by his wife on their way home from a park.

Ms Pattison said: “At the time of the collision Zhaoxi was strapped into her pushchair.

“She was facing forward.”

Burford’s Clio mounted the pavement and struck Mr Wang and the pushchair.

“Mr Wang was thrown sideways towards a low wall and the pushchair was thrown into the air and landed onto the road.”

The vehicle continued on the pavement, hit a telephone exchange box and sign post before coming to a stop in the road, the court heard.

Mr Wang suffered a broken arm and his young daughter’s injuries were too serious and she died at the scene, the court was told.

