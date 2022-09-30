Magherafelt leisure centre ‘unlikely to be used’ in the event of a winter election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Magherafelt leisure centre ‘unlikely to be used’ in the event of a winter election

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:12 am
Votes are counted at the Meadowbank Sports Arena after the Stormont Assembly election in 2022 (Niall Carson/PA)
A leisure centre in Co Londonderry which has been used as an election count centre is unlikely to be utilised in the event of a winter Stormont Assembly poll, the Electoral Office has confirmed.

The Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt has been used in recent Assembly, Westminster and European elections to count votes cast in constituencies in the west of Northern Ireland.

However election staff have been advised it is unlikely to be used if the Secretary of State calls a fresh poll, with the Eikon Centre on the outskirts of Lisburn, Co Antrim, being explored instead.

General Election 2019
Ballot boxes are opened during the count at the Meadowbank Sports Arena for the 2019 general election (Niall Carson/PA)

In a letter sent to workers, the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland said it is “unlikely to be used due to temperatures and issues in relation to heating given the energy crisis”.

It added: “An alternative venue being explored is the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.”

The PA news agency understands that while Meadowbank has been used in recent elections, it was not the first choice, with the Eikon Centre being higher up the preference list.

With most elections taking place during the summer, it is often not available during May or June when major events such as the Balmoral Show take place there.

Politicians have in the past complained about cold temperatures at Meadowbank.

European Parliament election
Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea during the European Parliamentary elections count at the Meadowbank Sports Arena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea confirmed to PA that there are no plans to use Meadowbank in the event of a winter Assembly election.

“I have been writing to staff and those responsible for polling places across Northern Ireland as part of contingency planning in case an unscheduled election is called,” she said.

“Given the time of the year and issues around heating, the STV count and the availability potentially of other preferred venues that often are not available, we are not at present planning to use the Magherafelt sports arena.

“That said, I would congratulate the team there who always do a tremendous job during the elections and manage a great facility.”

