Boy thrown from Tate Modern by teenager ‘showing clear improvement’ in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boy thrown from Tate Modern by teenager ‘showing clear improvement’ in sight

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:50 pm
Jonty Bravery, who threw a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jonty Bravery, who threw a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A boy thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery has shown a “clear improvement” in his sight.

The French youngster was six when he was badly hurt in an attack by Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction in August 2019.

Autistic teenager Bravery was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but allowed out unsupervised.

He intended to select and kill someone, a court was later told.

His victim, on holiday with his parents, survived a 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

A view of Tate Britain
The French youngster was six when he was badly hurt in an attack by Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction in August 2019 (PA)

Bravery was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.

In a fresh update, the victim’s family said he has shown increased dexterity and responsiveness.

Posting on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 377,000 euro (nearly £332,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “A clear improvement for his sight was noted by his orthoptist who prescribed him new glasses with a much smaller correction: our little knight sees better and better.”

The boy can ride a tricycle, and his wardrobe has been adapted to remove buttons and laces so he can dress himself.

His family said the start of the new school year has gone well but he still has “great difficulties with writing and with his memory”.

They added: “Sadly, he also has a really hard time making friends because of his fatigue and the wheelchair which prevents him from playing like the other children in the playground.”

In July, the boy’s family took him to an adapted holiday home in the Massif Central mountain range in southern France to train him to walk with a cane.

His family said: “We had to catch him countless times, but he made progress in mastering his balance, starting at the end of the fortnight to lean his shoulders forwards or backwards, depending on the slope. A real little adventurer.”

As part of his recovery, the boy goes to a swimming pool with a specialised therapist and his family said he is “beginning to be able to close his mouth in the water”.

They added: “We know the road is still long but our little knight is not giving up. His courage and his efforts are just incredible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey
The Prince of Wales called for improved online safety for children (Brian Lawless/PA)
William says children need more online protection after Molly Russell’s death
One of the rare trio of fossa triplets born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year…
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in July (PA)
Two Met police officers cleared of assaulting man mistaken for robbery suspect
David Norris (CPS/PA)
Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks