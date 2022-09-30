Skull found in hunt for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Skull found in hunt for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 8:04 pm
Keith Bennett was murdered by Myra Hindley and Ian Brady in 1964 but his body has never been found (PA)
Keith Bennett was murdered by Myra Hindley and Ian Brady in 1964 but his body has never been found (PA)

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull.

The 12-year-old was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, with three of them later found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

But the schoolboy’s body was never found following his disappearance in 1964 and 48 years later his mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a proper Christian burial.

Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when a report in the Daily Mail revealed that author Russell Edwards believes he has located the youngster’s makeshift grave following “extensive soil analysis” which indicated the presence of human remains.

Keith Bennett search
Keith Bennett’s mother, Winnie Johnson, died without fulfilling her wish to give her 12-year-old son a Christian burial (Dave Thompson/PA)

It is said Mr Edwards commenced his own dig – close to where the other Moors Murders victims were found – and uncovered a skull with teeth present which independent experts are reported to have concluded is human.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police’s force review officer Martin Bottomley said: “At around 11.25am on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was contacted by the representative of an author who has been researching the murder of Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Keith Bennett search
Vehicles parked near the search area on Saddleworth Moor, in north west England (Peter Powell/PA)

“Following direct contact with the author, we were informed that he had discovered what he believes are potential human remains in a remote location on the Moors and he agreed to meet with officers yesterday afternoon to elaborate on his find and direct us to a site of interest.

“The site was assessed late last night and, this morning, specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.

“We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention but have made the decision to act on it in line with a normal response to a report of this kind.

“It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.

“We have always said that GMP would act on any significant information which may lead to the recovery of Keith and reunite him with his family. As such, we have informed his brother (Alan) of the potential development – he does not wish to be contacted at this time and asks that his privacy is respected.”

Keith Bennett search
Police tents on Saddleworth Moor (Peter Powell/PA)

Recalling the discovery of the skull, Mr Edwards told the Daily Mail: “The smell hit me about 2ft down. Like a sewer, like ammonia.

“I worked as a gravedigger when I was 19. That hits you, that smell of death. It is distinctive.

“Police have to go and do a full-scale dig now.

“This is about peace for Keith, closure for his family. Brady has not won.”

Ian Brady death
Ian Brady and Myra Hindley’s victims: (L to r) John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey, Edward Evans, Pauline Reade and Keith Bennett (PA)

Keith was last seen by his mother in the early evening of June 16 1964 after he left home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, on his way to his grandmother’s house nearby.

Brady and Hindley’s other victims were Pauline Reade, 16, who disappeared on  her way to a disco on July 12 1963; John Kilbride, 12, who was snatched in November the same year; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, who was lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964; and Edward Evans, 17, who was axed to death in October 1965.

The killers were caught after the Evans murder and Lesley and John’s bodies were recovered from the moors.

Keith Bennett search
Vehicles parked near the search area (Peter Powell/PA)

Both Brady and Hindley were taken back to Saddleworth Moor to help police find the remains of the outstanding victims but only Pauline’s body was recovered.

Brady claimed he could not remember where he had buried Keith.

In 2009, police said a covert search operation on the moor, which used a wealth of scientific experts, had also failed to discover any trace of the boy.

Ian Brady death
Moors Murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Hindley died in jail in 2002 at the age of 60.

Brady died in a high-security hospital in 2017 aged 79.

Speaking after Brady’s death, Mr Bottomley said: “It is especially saddening for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to police the whereabouts of Keith’s burial site.

“A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is.

“Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady’s death does not change that. We will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey
The Prince of Wales called for improved online safety for children (Brian Lawless/PA)
William says children need more online protection after Molly Russell’s death
One of the rare trio of fossa triplets born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year…
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in July (PA)
Two Met police officers cleared of assaulting man mistaken for robbery suspect
David Norris (CPS/PA)
Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks