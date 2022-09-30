Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:45 pm
Ashley Dale was killed in the Old Swan area of Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ashley Dale was killed in the Old Swan area of Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Police are appealing for information about a grey Hyundai i30 N car which was spotted in the area earlier in the evening. The car has not yet been recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, of Merseyside Police said: “We now believe that this Hyundai was driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.

“As we look to gather all available evidence, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.

“This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices. We also need to know where the car is now.

“Please don’t assume that what you know or have captured is not important, or that someone else has already told us.

“A minor detail could have major significance and we will review everything that comes in and make that assessment, and it all forms part of detectives building up an evidential picture, something that can of course take time.

“Please come forward with anything you know to help us bring those responsible before the courts and get justice for Ashley’s family.”

Anyone with any information can contact the investigating team through the online portal at mipp.police.uk, or via social media @MerPolCC. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale’s murder and remain on conditional bail or under investigation.

Her death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey
The Prince of Wales called for improved online safety for children (Brian Lawless/PA)
William says children need more online protection after Molly Russell’s death
One of the rare trio of fossa triplets born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year…
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in July (PA)
Two Met police officers cleared of assaulting man mistaken for robbery suspect
David Norris (CPS/PA)
Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks