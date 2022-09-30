Trial for pair accused of ‘plot’ to destroy 5G mast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Trial for pair accused of ‘plot’ to destroy 5G mast

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 4:30 pm
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Two suspected right-wing extremists accused of plotting to destroy a 5G mast will go on trial in the spring.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May 13 and June 20 this year.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, is also charged with publishing a statement on Telegram encouraging the preparation of acts of terror between June last year and June this year.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act and three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication on Telegram.

Documents he is alleged to have possessed include some about firearms and a publication entitled How To Become An Assassin.

Prison stock
Leeds Prison, Armley, Leeds (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The defendants were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

On Friday, Reynolds appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.

Representing himself in court, he spoke to confirm his identity by video link from Leeds prison.

Reptile owner Grayson was not produced from custody but was represented by a barrister.

Mr Justice Sweeney said the earliest available trial date at Leeds Crown Court was April 24 next year.

He also fixed a plea-and-case-management hearing for January 27.

