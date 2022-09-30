Man handed indefinite hospital order for stabbing of stranger at petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man handed indefinite hospital order for stabbing of stranger at petrol station

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 5:48 pm
Armed police at the scene on Hengrove Way in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Armed police at the scene on Hengrove Way in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man who attempted to murder a stranger in a petrol station has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Paul Miller, 53, from Bristol, stabbed Liam Kittlety as he bought a coffee at the Morrisons Daily shop on Hengrove Way in Bristol, at about 7.30am on September 9 2021.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Kittlety managed to flee the attack, which a judge said would otherwise have “undoubtedly been a fatal incident”, when shop staff distracted Miller.

He was driven to a nearby layby by a friend, where he was attended to by paramedics before being taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Miller remained in the petrol station shop, as customers fled and some staff barricaded themselves into an office.

Bristol incident
Police at the scene in Hengrove Way, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Armed police arrived at the scene within five minutes of the alarm being raised. Miller did not engage with police negotiators.

Stun grenades and a baton round were used, with two firearms officers then approaching Miller and arresting him at 9.55am, in an act of “bravery”, to protect the public, a judge said.

Judge William Hart told Miller that Mr Kittlety could easily have died in the incident, describing him as “a total stranger to you, wholly innocent and unsuspecting”.

The judge described how other customers and staff were “terrified” by what happened.

He said Miller’s actions were “highly if not entirely governed” by the effect of his mental illness, which has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenia.

Judge Hart said it was necessary to impose an indefinite hospital order under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act to “protect the public from serious harm”.

Bristol incident
The judge described how other customers and staff were ‘terrified’ by what happened (Ben Birchall/PA)

The judge commended the two firearms officers who detained Miller, who he described as “seriously ill and very dangerous at the time”.

Prosecuting, James Ward told the court how Mr Kittlety was left in “serious pain” following the incident, with the effects of what could have happened “slowly dawning on him”.

Mr Ward said Miller, who admitted a charge of attempted murder, had been receiving treatment at Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital.

Mitigating, Sam Jones said his client had been “seeking help” for his mental illness ahead of the incident but he did not receive the intervention he needed.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Mark Newbury of Avon and Somerset Police described what happened as an “awful ordeal” for the victim.

He thanked Mr Kittlety for supporting the investigation and praised the “professional and brave actions” of officers at the scene.

Editor's Picks