Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 6:16 pm
David Norris (CPS/PA)
David Norris (CPS/PA)

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been referred to police for investigation after he is said to have taken selfies in his prison cell and sent them to friends.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed earlier this week it was investigating the alleged security breach involving David Norris. The incident has been referred to the police.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Two men, Norris and Gary Dobson, were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

Stephen Lawrence
Norris was one of two men brought to justice over Stephen Lawrence’s racist murder (Family Handout/PA)

A Prison Service spokesman said: “We can confirm this matter has been referred to the police for investigation.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the force had “launched an investigation after a male prisoner at HMP Dartmoor was alleged to be in possession of a mobile phone, and alleged to have taken a photograph and/or recording inside a prison in September 2022; this is against Section 40B and 40D of the Prison Act 1952.

“We are unable to comment further whilst inquiries continue into this matter.”

A bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked in May by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still posed a risk to the public.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Norris had been sending pictures of himself in his prison cell to friends on the outside, and using the phone to call and text friends, log on to Facebook and watch YouTube videos.

The newspaper said Norris had updated his WhatsApp status to indicate his eventual release from jail, claiming he would be “coming home in 2 to liven you all up”.

After being subjected to checks using a body scanner, a phone was found inside his body, according to a subsequent Mail report.

Norris was placed in segregation while the investigation was under way and could face further punishment depending on its outcome.

It is understood the Prison Service conducted cell searches and sought to shut down any social media accounts potentially linked with Norris.

Stephen’s father Neville Lawrence later told ITV News London he was “disgusted” by the disclosures, adding: “I’m sure my son is turning in his grave to hear what this man is doing – he is living a better life than I am and I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey
The Prince of Wales called for improved online safety for children (Brian Lawless/PA)
William says children need more online protection after Molly Russell’s death
One of the rare trio of fossa triplets born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year…
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in July (PA)
Two Met police officers cleared of assaulting man mistaken for robbery suspect
Marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge will plant a tree in honour of the late Queen and launch the “Living Hall Of Fame” recognising past London Marathon champions (PA)
Marathon world-record holder to honour Queen’s memory by planting a tree
Armed police at the scene on Hengrove Way in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Man handed indefinite hospital order for stabbing of stranger at petrol station
A sequence of heatwaves in July and August led to some of the hottest temperatures ever endured in the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK has warmest first nine months of the year on record, figures suggest
MI5’s website was down for part of Friday after a possible cyber attack (PA)
MI5 website briefly knocked offline by possible cyber attack
Activist from the Just Stop Oil group, Louis McKechnie (Stefan Rosseau/PA)
Protester given six-week prison sentence for tying himself to goalpost

More from Press and Journal

Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh's Paul Campbell and Formartine United's kieran Adams Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Formartine on penalties
cycling aberdeen
Mass cycling event held in Aberdeen to highlight need for better infrastructure
Clan big hop
Artists wanted for Clan's Big Hop sculpture trail
Donations from a previous appeal by Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity 'pleads with' locals to help fuel harvest food drive

Editor's Picks