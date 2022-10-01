Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 11:40 am
Cloud and rain could be a factor in the London Marathon (Alamy/PA)
Cloud and rain could be a factor in the London Marathon (Alamy/PA)

London Marathon runners could be in for a gloomy morning on Sunday with forecasters predicting rain will “never be too far away”.

The Met Office said the capital will not see “desperately unpleasant conditions” but warned of cloud and rain potentially coming from the south-west.

The 26.2-mile race will start at Greenwich Park with runners heading to the finish line on the Mall near Buckingham Palace.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The current thinking is that through the morning there’ll be rain encroaching from the south-west, over to the London area. It will be cloudy, with rain never too far away.”

Weather experts also said temperatures at the start line will be around 12C to 13C, and peak later in the day at around 16C or 17C.

The spokesperson added: “The weather will be highly dependent on how much cloud breaks in the afternoon. If it breaks, we may see temperatures scrape 18C or 19C.”

They added that “spectators may need to bring an umbrella, as weather may not be the best when standing around”.

Three of England’s Lionesses will be setting off the starting klaxons, with Leah Williamson sounding the first buzzer at around 8.50am when the wheelchair races begin.

Ellen White will start the women’s elite race at 9am, while Jill Scott gets the elite men and the mass race of close to 40,000 starters under way by 10am.

The Met Office said the rest of the country will see “outbreaks of rain moving eastwards across the south, perhaps heavy in places” on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
What the papers say – October 2
(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King set to miss international climate change summit
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Actor James Nesbitt delivers the keynote address (Niall Carson/PA)
Jimmy Nesbitt: Debate on NI’s future should be led by people not politicians
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)
Days of treading water on planning for Irish unification are over, McDonald says
Police officers and firefighters on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
No human remains found yet on Moors as Keith Bennett search continues
Tanaiste and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
United Ireland will need support of convincing majorities, Tanaiste says
Police are investigating the musician’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks