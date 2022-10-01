No human remains found yet on Moors as Keith Bennett search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

No human remains found yet on Moors as Keith Bennett search continues

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 4:31 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 5:50 pm
Police officers and firefighters on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police officers and firefighters on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police say they have not yet found human remains as their search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett continues following the reported discovery of a skull.

The 12-year-old was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, with three of them later found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

But the schoolboy’s body was never found following his disappearance in 1964, and 48 years later his mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a proper Christian burial.

Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when a report in the Daily Mail revealed that author Russell Edwards believes he has located the youngster’s makeshift grave following “extensive soil analysis” which indicated the presence of human remains.

Keith Bennett
Keith Bennett was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley (PA)

It is said Mr Edwards commenced his own dig – close to where the other Moors Murders victims were found – and uncovered a skull with teeth present which independent experts are reported to have concluded is human.

But in a statement on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said photographs of the site which showed what had been interpreted as a human jaw bone had not led to physical evidence being examined.

Senior Investigating Officer Cheryl Hughes said: “Following information received which indicated that potential human remains had been found on the Moors, specialist officers have today resumed excavation of a site identified to us.

“This information included photographs of the site and show what experts working with the informant have interpreted as a human jaw bone.

“No physical evidence of a jaw bone or skull has been examined.

“However, based on the photographs and information provided, and in line with GMP’s usual practice to follow up any suggestion of human burial, we began our search of the site of interest.

Keith Bennett search
Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley (PA)

“We have not found any identifiable human remains but our work to excavate the site is continuing.

“Conditions are difficult and it may take us some time to fully complete the excavation, but we are committed to ensuring this is undertaken in the most thorough way possible.”

Keith was last seen by his mother in the early evening of June 16 1964 after he left home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, on his way to his grandmother’s house nearby.

Brady and Hindley’s other victims were Pauline Reade, 16, who disappeared on her way to a disco on July 12 1963; John Kilbride, 12, who was snatched in November the same year; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, who was lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964; and Edward Evans, 17, who was axed to death in October 1965.

The killers were caught after the Evans murder and Lesley and John’s bodies were recovered from the moors.

Forensic officers
Officers in forensic suits on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)

Both Brady and Hindley were taken back to Saddleworth Moor to help police find the remains of the outstanding victims, but only Pauline’s body was recovered.

Brady claimed he could not remember where he had buried Keith.

In 2009, police said a covert search operation on the moor, which used a wealth of scientific experts, had also failed to discover any trace of the boy.

Hindley died in jail in 2002 at the age of 60 and Brady died in a high-security hospital in 2017 aged 79.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
What the papers say – October 2
(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King set to miss international climate change summit
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Actor James Nesbitt delivers the keynote address (Niall Carson/PA)
Jimmy Nesbitt: Debate on NI’s future should be led by people not politicians
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)
Days of treading water on planning for Irish unification are over, McDonald says
Tanaiste and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
United Ireland will need support of convincing majorities, Tanaiste says
Police are investigating the musician’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault
Cloud and rain could be a factor in the London Marathon (Alamy/PA)
Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks