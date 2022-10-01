Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 9:15 pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder.

The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried out of St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)

-August 22:

Olivia Pratt-Korbel is shot and killed shortly after 10pm when a gunman – pursuing another man – forces his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The pursued man, who was also shot, is taken to hospital by friends in a black Audi as Olivia and her mother lie wounded.

Olivia, hit in the chest by a bullet, dies in hospital, while her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the wrist.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death search
Police carrying out searches at West Derby Golf Club in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

-August 23

Merseyside Police name Olivia as the shooting victim, saying her death is “an absolute tragedy” that “crosses every single boundary”.

-August 24

The man pursued into Olivia’s house is named as 35-year-old Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar from Dovecot.

-August 30

An inquest into Olivia’s death opens at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool.

It hears how a police officer attempted to save her life by covering the gunshot wound with his hand, as he carried the nine-year-old to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

-September 12

Merseyside Police say that they have arrested and bailed nine suspects in the fortnight since Olivia’s shooting.

They also embark on an “extensive land search” for the murder weapon at West Derby Golf Club, assisted by a drone unit and underwater search team.

Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

-September 13

Olivia’s headteacher reveals that her classmates have been provided with counselling after returning to school from their summer holidays.

“They are devastated at the loss of their friend, they truly are, but the counselling has definitely helped,” Rebecca Wilkinson, of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said.

-September 14

Lord Ashcroft, founder of the charity Crimestoppers, offers £50,000 for information leading to the conviction of Olivia’s killer.

Tributes to the dead girl
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush, and the Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

-September 15

Mourners turn out for Olivia’s funeral in pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows after being asked by her family to wear a “splash of pink”.

Cheryl Korbel, who said her daughter “touched so many people’s hearts”, carries a pink teddy bear into the service.

-September 21

The reward for finding Olivia’s killer is raised to £200,000 with the intervention of a private donor.

-October 1

Almost six weeks after Olivia’s death, police charge 34-year-old Thomas Cashman of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, with her murder.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday alongside Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King set to miss international climate change summit
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Actor James Nesbitt delivers the keynote address (Niall Carson/PA)
Jimmy Nesbitt: Debate on NI’s future should be led by people not politicians
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)
Days of treading water on planning for Irish unification are over, McDonald says
Police officers and firefighters on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
No human remains found yet on Moors as Keith Bennett search continues
Tanaiste and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
United Ireland will need support of convincing majorities, Tanaiste says
Police are investigating the musician’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault
Cloud and rain could be a factor in the London Marathon (Alamy/PA)
Rain could dampen prospects for thousands of London Marathon runners
Mick Lynch said union members did not want to cause the public difficulties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks