Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 9:02 am
New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator (Northern/PA)
New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator (Northern/PA)

New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator.

Northern, which runs nearly 2,000 daily services, is fitting a system to 16 passenger trains which tackles slippery rails by spraying water onto them.

The Water-Trak technology will be used on trains operating between Leeds, Harrogate and York, as well as between Sheffield, Doncaster, Hull and Scarborough.

The scene after two trains collided in Salisbury
The Salisbury train derailment of October 2021 was caused by a South Western Railway service slipping on crushed leaves (Steve Parsons/PA)

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels.

This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.

Speed restrictions are imposed in an attempt to reduce accidents such as the crash between two trains outside a tunnel near Salisbury, Wiltshire on October 31 last year which left 13 passengers and one driver requiring hospital treatment.

A South Western Railway train slipped on crushed leaves, causing it to slide past a stop signal and smash into the side of a Great Western Railway service.

Rail lines have traditionally been cleaned using railhead treatment trains (RHTT) which deploy high-pressure water jets followed by a gel containing sand and steel grain to boost adhesion.

But RHTTs are expensive to run so are mainly limited to busy inter-city lines, meaning some routes are left untreated.

Trains stop safely in heavy rain, so Water-Trak recreates those conditions by dispensing a small amount of water when slippery rails are detected.

This can improve braking performance at a lower cost than using RHTTs.

Trials of the technology have been conducted on two of Northern’s Class 319 trains in passenger service since October last year.

The operator’s seasonal improvement manager Rob Cummings said rolling out the system to more trains is “the next step in finding a solution to tricky autumn conditions”.

He went on: “One of the biggest risks to our performance during October and November is leaves on the line, but by helping to develop new innovative technology we aim to deliver the very best service for our passengers.”

Water-Trak co-founder John Cooke said: “Leaves on the line may seem like a bit of a joke, or an excuse for bad performance.

“But actually, it’s a major issue for the rail industry.

“We are really excited to be working with Northern to show how Water-Trak can help to solve the age-old problem of leaves on the line.”

Some 10 million trees line Britain’s railway, dropping thousands of tonnes of leaves onto tracks every autumn.

The rail industry’s annual bill for autumn-related issues has been estimated at £345 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sarah Everard was raped and killed as she walked home in south London on March 3 last year (Family handout/CPS/PA)
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens due back in court over flashing charges
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Man to appear in court charged with murder of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3
Sculpture in the eye of a needle and Labrador puppy Daniel (Guide Dogs/PA)
Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King
A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls
The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Nicholas Bacon attending the lighting of the Principal Beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen
Senior conservator Stephanie Vasiliou prepares the Rosetta Stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rosetta Stone moved for first time in 18 years
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks