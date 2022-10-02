Department for Transport data used for low-traffic schemes revised down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Department for Transport data used for low-traffic schemes revised down

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: October 2, 2022, 11:17 am
The Department of Transport has admitted traffic figures used to justify the creation of low-traffic neighbourhoods were incorrect (Jacob King/PA)
The Department of Transport has admitted traffic figures used to justify the creation of low-traffic neighbourhoods were incorrect (Jacob King/PA)

The Department for Transport has admitted road traffic figures were lower than previously published data which was used to justify low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

Designed to encourage cycling and walking by limiting driving in residential streets, LTNs were introduced by the Government in 2020 with £225 million in emergency funding.

They include segregated cycle lanes, wider pavements and closing roads to motor traffic.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “The figures used at the time were based on the most accurate data available.”

The admission comes after a review this week of the report used to justify the use of LTNs found the department had significantly over-counted the increase in traffic on residential streets between 2009 and 2019.

The minor-road traffic estimates report cited figures suggesting an almost 60% rise in London’s minor road traffic and a 72% increase on its smallest roads.

But there had been no increase over the decade, according to the review.

Previously published figures showed a 26% increase in minor road traffic across the whole country between 2009 and 2019, but on revision the increase was 10%, the report said.

The review said “areas for improvement” in how the estimates were reached have been implemented, including in the handling of GPS data.

“As a result, historic minor road traffic estimates have been revised and are lower than those previously published,” the report, published on Wednesday, said.

Transport for London confirmed it was reviewing the data update.

A spokesman said: “All schemes are judged on their individual merits and decisions about their implementation are based on a range of data, including local traffic counts… and collision statistics.”

Opponents claim LTNs make congestion worse, and they have been successful in convincing some local authorities to suspended or downgrade projects.

Tory-led Wandsworth Council said it had suspended its trial scheme after two weeks in September 2020 due to it causing “chaos” and “excessive amounts of pollution”.

But polling by YouGov for Greenpeace UK just a month later, which quizzed 2,027 British adults about their views on transport in their local area, found the majority of people (57%) supported low traffic neighbourhoods and only 16% opposed them.

