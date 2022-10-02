Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:05 am
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King will host his first state visit as monarch from the President and First Lady of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted the invitation to attend Buckingham Palace in November.

It is understood the visit was in the early stages of being planned before the Queen’s death in September.

The King has visited South Africa on a number of occasions since his first tour of the country, which included Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, in 1997.

Royal visit to South Africa – Day Four
The then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall take a tour in the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa, on day four of their tour of the country (Gareth Fuller/PA)

His last trip was in 2011, when along with the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, he carried out engagements including a speech on climate change at the University of Cape Town and a visit to the Black Rhino Range expansion project in Phinda Game Reserve.

They also attended the Nelson Mandela Foundation, where they were received by Graca Machel, the former president’s widow.

Charles was also present at Mr Mandela’s funeral in 2013, remarking the world would be a “poorer place without him” and that he was owed “an enormous debt of gratitude for what he’s managed to achieve with his life”.

The King and the Queen Consort, then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, also welcomed President Jacob Zuma at the start of a state visit in the UK in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth II death
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Mr Ramaphosa’s visit will take place from Tuesday November 22 to Thursday November 24 and be hosted by the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Mr Ramaphosa faces allegations of money laundering that threaten his position at the heart of Africa’s most developed economy.

The president has denied the accusations, which include illegally holding around four million dollars in cash at his game ranch in northern South Africa and covering up its theft in an attempt to hide the existence of the money.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3
Sculpture in the eye of a needle and Labrador puppy Daniel (Guide Dogs/PA)
Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls
The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Nicholas Bacon attending the lighting of the Principal Beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen
Senior conservator Stephanie Vasiliou prepares the Rosetta Stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rosetta Stone moved for first time in 18 years
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen
Undated handout file photo of Keith Bennett (PA)
Search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett continuing ‘for foreseeable future’
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Man shot dead in west Belfast social club
Metropolitan Police equipment (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two charged with murder and fraud after death of 71-year-old woman

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks