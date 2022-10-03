What the papers say – October 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – October 3

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 2:19 am
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Backlash to the Chancellor’s tax plans dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps hitting out at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Mr Gove said the plan “isn’t Tory”, according to Metro.

The Daily Mail says Mr Gove’s comments have stoked “revolt”, while the i and Daily Mirror report a “Tory rebellion” is building against Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Telegraph says Ms Truss has delayed a vote on the plan amid the growing backlash.

The Daily Express and Financial Times report Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to defend the plan and call on his peers to “stay the course”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries former Spice Girl Mel B’s comments on her history with domestic abuse, as she demands MPs to act.

And the Daily Star says psychiatrists have found eating beef burgers can help ward off depression.

