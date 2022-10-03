Man appears in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Olivia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man appears in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Olivia

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 12:47 pm
Thomas Cashman (centre) appearing in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Thomas Cashman court case
Police vehicles outside Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is also charged with the attempted murder of Ms Korbel and Nee, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court for the hearing, along with Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, a number of police officers and more than 20 members of the media.

Cashman, wearing a pale T-shirt, was in handcuffs in the dock and surrounded by four police officers.

He spoke to give his name, date of birth and address.

The court heard the case could only be dealt with by the crown court.

During a short break while a date for his next appearance was arranged, Cashman sat with his head bowed.

Thomas Cashman court case
Police motorcycles block the road to other traffic as a vehicle carrying Thomas Cashman arrives at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Hugh Thompson said: “This matter is being sent to Liverpool Crown Court for 2pm this afternoon.”

Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, also appeared in court, charged with assisting an offender.

The court heard he was alleged to have assisted Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 31.

