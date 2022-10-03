Baby accidentally drowned in family friend’s hot tub, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby accidentally drowned in family friend’s hot tub, inquest hears

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 5:05 pm
The inquest into the death of Jetson Maffia-Kerbey took place at Maidstone County Hall in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The inquest into the death of Jetson Maffia-Kerbey took place at Maidstone County Hall in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The death of a baby boy who drowned in a hot tub in a family friend’s garden was a “tragic accident”, an inquest has heard.

Jetson Maffia-Kerbey, believed to be the baby cousin of So Solid Crew member Lisa Maffia, was three months shy of his second birthday when he died on June 13 2022.

An inquest into his death concluded by Katrina Hepburn, area coroner for central and south east Kent, found Jetson’s cause of death was drowning and concluded his death was an accident.

The inquest at Maidstone County Hall heard on the day of Jetson’s death his father Nigel Kerbey took him to spend the day with family friend Graham Morgan and his three-year-old daughter at their home not far from where they lived in Folkestone, Kent.

The two fathers took their children to an event in the village, where the children went on fairground rides and ate ice cream.

They returned home at around 3pm where they met Jetson’s mother, Crystal Maffia, and Brook Jordan, Mr Morgan’s partner.

The children played together while Miss Jordan’s teenage daughter used the hot tub built into the decking in their garden.

Mr Kerbey and Mr Morgan later entered the hot tub, allowing the two children to join them for around 20 minutes.

The two fathers then got out of the hot tub, bringing the children with them, but the lid of the hot tub was not replaced.

At around 5pm the two sets of parents were sat in the garden, keeping an eye on the children while they played with toys on the decking.

The parents noted that the children had “gone quiet”, so Mr Morgan stood up to look over the decking to see his daughter in the hot tub with Jetson face down in the water.

He quickly rescued Jetson from the water and performed CPR while an ambulance was called. An off-duty police officer who lived nearby heard the commotion and attended the scene, taking over CPR.

Paramedics arrived just after 5pm and they took over resuscitation attempts before taking Jetson to hospital at around 5.45pm.

Efforts resumed at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, however, doctors realised any further attempts would be futile and Jetson’s time of death was recorded as 6.13pm.

Concluding, Miss Hepburn said: “A Kent Police multi-agency strategy meeting was held on June 15 and concluded Jetson most likely entered the hot tub of his own free will, likely to retrieve a toy spade, and drowned as a result.

“Any question of the wilful neglect of Jetson has been investigated and there is insufficient evidence of any act that would amount to a criminal offence.

“There was a period of between 30 seconds and five minutes where Jetson entered the hot tub.

“A toxicology report found there were no drugs in Jetson’s system, and the post mortem report gave a cause of death of 1A drowning.

“Nothing identified any natural causes of the death, there were no signs of trauma, so it is reasonable to take the view that Jetson died because of drowning and it seems to have been purely accidental.

“The children entered the water and although it was a very short period of time this resulted in the tragic conclusion of Jetson sadly drowning. I therefore conclude Jetson’s death was an accident.”

