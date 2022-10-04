William to give first speech as Prince of Wales at United for Wildlife summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William to give first speech as Prince of Wales at United for Wildlife summit

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 2:48 am
William will address the United for Wildlife summit at the Science Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
William will address the United for Wildlife summit at the Science Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales is to deliver his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.

William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday.

He will use his keynote speech to highlight the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities.

Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference 2018
William with Lord Hague at a meeting of the United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce in 2018 (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

William, 40, was made the Prince of Wales by his father Charles, who announced his decision in a historic television address to the nation on September 9, the day after the death of the Queen.

The prince set up the United for Wildlife (UfW) umbrella organisation in 2014 to tackle the illegal trade in animal products.

He has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling for a commitment to end the “abhorrent crime” which includes the poaching of elephants for ivory and tigers for their skins.

The summit, hosted by Lord Hague – chairman of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – is bringing together more than 300 global leaders from law enforcement agencies, conservation organisations and private sector companies who are part of the UfW network.

The event will see speakers announce new policies and unveil partnerships in a bid to end the trade, which is worth up to 20 billion dollars per year and is associated with violent crime, corruption and other forms of trafficking.

