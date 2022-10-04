Relatives of Chris Kaba share tearful embrace outside coroner’s court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Relatives of Chris Kaba share tearful embrace outside coroner’s court

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 1:41 pm
Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London. Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died in hospital after one round was fired from a police weapon (INQUEST/PA)
Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London. Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died in hospital after one round was fired from a police weapon (INQUEST/PA)

Relatives of a man who was shot dead by police shared a tearful embrace outside a coroner’s court as the family called for an urgent decision on criminal charges in the case.

Chris Kaba, who died in Streatham Hill, south London on September 5, was being followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens turned on in the minutes before the shooting, Inner South London Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.

After his Audi drove down Kirkstall Gardens he was blocked by a marked police vehicle and there was “contact” between the two cars, the court heard, before a marksman fired a single shot through the windscreen, hitting Mr Kaba in the head.

Speaking outside court after the brief hearing, Mr Kaba’s cousin Jefferson Bosela called for the officers involved to be interviewed under caution immediately, and an urgent decision on whether the officer will face criminal charges over the shooting.

Flanked by Mr Kaba’s mother Helen Lumuanganu, his father Prosper Kaba and his uncle, Mr Bosela said: “We need answers. Not just this family, but the whole of London – the whole of the country – needs to know how something like this could occur?

“How can a young man, sitting in a car, unarmed, be shot in the head by police in London in 2022?

“This should never have happened. It must never happen again. We must never accept this as normal. Someone must be held accountable.”

He added: “An urgent decision on criminal charges is critical for this family, and many others, to have faith in the system that is supposed to bring them justice.”

Dean Brown from the IOPC told the inquest hearing that officers on duty on the day Mr Kaba died were told that the Audi had been linked to a firearms incident the previous day.

They were not given Mr Kaba’s name because the car did not belong to him.

The shooting is being investigated as a potential homicide and the IOPC probe is expected to take six to nine months, which Mr Kaba’s family say is too long.

Officers in forensic suits in front of a police car in the middle of a residential street.
Forensic officers at the scene following the shooting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Bosela said: “We know there are many, many people who are as concerned about what happened to Chris as his family and friends are.

“For many of them, Chris could have been their son, their brother, their cousin, their friend. In communities across London, what happened to Chris feels very personal. They understand and feel the pain our family is going through.”

Construction worker Mr Kaba was months away from becoming a father when he died.

Mr Bosela said: “My cousin Chris was very much loved by us. His loss is with us every day.

“He had a bright future ahead of him – his first child was about to be born. That his life was cut short by a police officer is a tragedy.

“We will not rest until the people responsible for Chris’s death are held fully accountable.”

He shared an embrace with Mr Kaba’s heartbroken mother after giving his statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sharlotte Naglis, who was killed by drink-driver John Owen. (Staffordshire Police/family handout)
Drunken drug-driver jailed for ‘entirely avoidable’ death of six-year-old
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Vardy to pay about £1.5 million in Rooney costs after ‘Wagatha Christie’ loss
A giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly than previously thought, new simulations indicate (Jacob Kegerreis/Durham University/PA)
Giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly, new simulations indicate
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)
Mortuary abuser David Fuller charged with 16 further offences
The Countess of Wessex meets world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Denis Mukwege (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie’s hugs for pioneering surgeon who treats Congolese rape survivors
The scene at Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally attacked (Katie Dickinson/PA)
Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Gateshead
David Bowie’s Major Tom spacesuit from the Ashes to Ashes music video (Propstore/PA)
David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her teenage embarrassment at walking around naked with her mother at a Korean spa in Los Angeles (Steve Parsons/PA)
Meghan: Being naked at LA spa as a teenager was ‘very humbling experience’
Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after a break of more than a year due to staffing shortages (Liam McBurney/PA)
Early abortion services in Western Trust resume after more than a year

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks