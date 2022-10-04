Trial date set for former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone over £400m fraud charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial date set for former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone over £400m fraud charge

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:07 pm
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone faces trial in October next year accused of failing to declare more than £400 million in a trust in Singapore to the Government.

The 91-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of fraud by false representation between July 13 2013 and October 5 2016.

The billionaire, who will turn 92 later this month, was charged following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) into his finances.

He is alleged to have failed to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around 650 million US dollars as part of the probe, which would have allowed the business magnate to draw a line under any previous tax irregularities.

Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone arrived in a white car with a personalised number plate (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ecclestone arrived at court in the back of his white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, before his driver opened the door for him.

His wife, Fabiana Flosi, was in the same car but entered the building separately as Ecclestone faced the waiting media photographers and camera operators.

Wearing glasses, a dark grey three-piece suit, white shirt and grey tie with blue stripes, he was allowed to sit in court behind his lawyers rather than in the dock because of his hearing difficulties, while his wife watched from the public gallery.

Ecclestone stood to confirm his name before prosecutor Alexander Langhorn and Clare Montgomery KC, defending, asked for time to discuss directions.

When the hearing resumed, the defendant was not asked to formally enter a plea and Judge Deborah Taylor fixed a trial date for October 9 next year.

Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone previously indicated he would enter a not guilty plea (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Langhorn said the trial is expected to last up to six weeks, potentially sitting half days because of the “defendant’s fitness to participate”, while the judge said he may not be required “to be present throughout”.

Ecclestone previously indicated he would enter a not guilty plea at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in August.

The charge alleges that Ecclestone, who has three grown-up daughters – Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33 – and a young son, Ace, allegedly made a representation to officers of HMRC, “which was, and which he knew was or might have been, untrue or misleading”.

The particulars state that Ecclestone claimed “he had established only a single trust, that being one in favour of his daughters” and “other than the trust established for his daughters he was not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK”.

The charge against him was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in July following an investigation by HMRC, which said the probe had been “complex and worldwide”.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said at the time: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400 million.”

