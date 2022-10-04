Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 1:48 pm
(Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)
(Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)

A teacher who was in charge of a school trip to France where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized has told a court he thought the platform was a safety feature.

Steven Layne was quizzed on Tuesday about the death of Jessica Lawson, in the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle, and said there was not “any sort of distress” from students or the lifeguard during the incident.

The court was told that 24 children from Wolfreton School near Hull, aged 12 to 17, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when the plastic pontoon overturned.

Swimming accident – France
Antony Lawson’s tribute to his daughter Jessica (Facebook/PA)

The 46-year-old teacher said he did not immediately tell children to get out of the water because his “first action… was to look towards the lifeguard to gauge his reaction”.

Another teacher on the trip, Chantelle Lewis, told the court she “started to panic” during the incident and “asked ‘where’s Jess’?”

Mr Layne, Ms Lewis, fellow teacher Daisy Stathers, lifeguard Leo Lemaire and the local authority in Liginiac are all accused of the French equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Jessica’s parents, Tony and Brenda, watched from the public gallery and were assisted by an interpreter.

Beginning proceedings, the head of jurisdiction in Tulle, Marie-Sophie Waguette, said Jessica was found underneath the pontoon after it overturned.

She said there should have been a minimum of three chains to secure the platform but a picture shown to the court displayed only two.

Steven Layne
Steven Layne outside the Palais de Justice in Tulle (Josh Payne/PA)

Mr Layne was asked, with the assistance of an interpreter, what the guidelines were for accompanying children on swimming trips in the UK, before being asked if he knew the guidelines for France.

He told the court he did not know and that he had not asked.

Mr Layne said: “We checked with the lifeguard and we concluded the conditions were OK.

“When I spoke to the students I did say they could use the pontoon but I told them in using it they weren’t to do any diving, not to be silly, to respect other people around it and to not scream and shout.

“I did tell them not to go diving and not to do any bombing in a tuck position.”

Mr Layne told Ms Waguette the children were not attempting to form a pyramid on the platform.

He said: “I didn’t think it was dangerous.

“When the platform capsized I checked first of all whether there was any sort of distress from the students.

“I checked over my shoulder to see the lifeguard, to see his reaction as he was looking in the direction of the platform – but there was no distress from him.

“Just as the pontoon went over a couple (of children) did try to get to get it right again and I told them to leave it alone and get out of the water.

“As the kids were coming out the water we did quickly check to see who was missing and realised that Jessica Lawson was missing.”

Mr Layne was then quizzed by a prosecutor who asked why he had not reacted to the pontoon capsizing.

The witness said: “I did react by looking at the lifeguard to gauge their reaction to see what they thought of the situation.

“I could see that platform was tilted but it was not unstable.”

Swimming accident – France
The scene at an activity resort near Meymac (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)

Speaking about whether the platform was identified as a risk before the children swam near it, Mr Layne continued: “When we did the risk assessment I actually saw the pontoon and I saw it as a safety feature.

“Should they swim, they could use it as something to hang on to.”

Giving evidence later on Tuesday, Ms Lewis was asked if she was “refusing to accept your responsibility”, to which she replied “no”.

The 34-year-old, who was a PE teacher at the time, became emotional before saying: “I started to panic and asked ‘where’s Jess’?”

Ms Lewis said she had spoken to the schoolgirl’s parents because she was one of the younger children on the trip.

She told the court she “wouldn’t say there was a risk” because the children knew how to swim.

Asked why she had not ordered the children to get out of the water when the pontoon capsized, she said: “It was quick… these were split seconds.”

The case continues, and is expected to last two days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sharlotte Naglis, who was killed by drink-driver John Owen. (Staffordshire Police/family handout)
Drunken drug-driver jailed for ‘entirely avoidable’ death of six-year-old
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Vardy to pay about £1.5 million in Rooney costs after ‘Wagatha Christie’ loss
A giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly than previously thought, new simulations indicate (Jacob Kegerreis/Durham University/PA)
Giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly, new simulations indicate
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)
Mortuary abuser David Fuller charged with 16 further offences
The Countess of Wessex meets world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Denis Mukwege (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie’s hugs for pioneering surgeon who treats Congolese rape survivors
The scene at Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally attacked (Katie Dickinson/PA)
Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Gateshead
David Bowie’s Major Tom spacesuit from the Ashes to Ashes music video (Propstore/PA)
David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her teenage embarrassment at walking around naked with her mother at a Korean spa in Los Angeles (Steve Parsons/PA)
Meghan: Being naked at LA spa as a teenager was ‘very humbling experience’
Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after a break of more than a year due to staffing shortages (Liam McBurney/PA)
Early abortion services in Western Trust resume after more than a year

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks