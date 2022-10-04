Early abortion services in Western Trust resume after more than a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early abortion services in Western Trust resume after more than a year

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:53 pm
Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after a break of more than a year due to staffing shortages (Liam McBurney/PA)
Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after a break of more than a year due to staffing shortages (Liam McBurney/PA)

Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after more than a year.

Early abortion services in the trust area were suspended in April 2021 because of staffing shortages.

On Tuesday a Trust spokesperson said the Western Trust Early Medical Abortion Service “has now gone live”.

“The Western Trust Early Medical Abortion service was paused in April 2021 due to staff resourcing issues,” they said.

“In the interim from 1 April 2022 this service was being made available to anyone in the Western Trust area via our neighbouring HSC Trusts.

“The Western Trust Early Medical Abortion Service has now gone live and is available to those living in the Trust area.

“We apologise that this service had not been in place within the Western Trust for the past year.”

Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland deputy director Grainne Teggart said this healthcare must be available across Northern Ireland.

“Yet again we’re seeing barriers to abortion services in Northern Ireland. The constant setbacks are unacceptable – this healthcare must be available and accessible to all who need it,” she said.

Abortion legislation in Northern Ireland was liberalised in 2019 following laws passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

But while the individual health trusts in Northern Ireland offer services on an ad hoc basis, the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services due to a political impasse at Stormont on the issue.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis had given the administration a March 31 deadline to commission the services.

In May, with that date having passed and the Executive currently not functioning, Mr Lewis moved to introduce regulations at Westminster to break the logjam.

The regulations laid at Parliament were designed to remove the need for the Department of Health to seek the approval of the wider Stormont Executive to commission the services.

Ms Teggart added: “Despite abortion being decriminalised in Northern Ireland in October 2019, the Government still hasn’t established the commissioned abortion services it said it would.

“Access to this vital healthcare will remain fragile and patchy until the Government steps up and delivers.

“Abortion is lawful in Northern Ireland – no one should be refused this care. The Northern Ireland Secretary of State must commit to a deadline by which they will ensure services are up and running.

“Abortion is time-sensitive and those in need of the healthcare can’t afford to wait.”

