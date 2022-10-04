Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 1:37 pm
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse has gone on trial accused of multiple baby murders.

Lucy Letby, 32, faces charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester
Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)

She denies all the allegations.

The defendant, wearing a dark suit, appeared in the dock on Tuesday as unreportable legal issues were aired.

Her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, watched as proceedings were relayed to annexe courtrooms attended by families of the children involved and members of the press.

Lucy Letby court case
John and Susan Letby arrive at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.

The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday when legal argument is expected to take place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sharlotte Naglis, who was killed by drink-driver John Owen. (Staffordshire Police/family handout)
Drunken drug-driver jailed for ‘entirely avoidable’ death of six-year-old
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Vardy to pay about £1.5 million in Rooney costs after ‘Wagatha Christie’ loss
A giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly than previously thought, new simulations indicate (Jacob Kegerreis/Durham University/PA)
Giant impact could have formed the moon more rapidly, new simulations indicate
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)
Mortuary abuser David Fuller charged with 16 further offences
The Countess of Wessex meets world-renowned surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Denis Mukwege (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie’s hugs for pioneering surgeon who treats Congolese rape survivors
The scene at Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally attacked (Katie Dickinson/PA)
Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Gateshead
David Bowie’s Major Tom spacesuit from the Ashes to Ashes music video (Propstore/PA)
David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her teenage embarrassment at walking around naked with her mother at a Korean spa in Los Angeles (Steve Parsons/PA)
Meghan: Being naked at LA spa as a teenager was ‘very humbling experience’
Abortion services in the Western Health Trust have resumed after a break of more than a year due to staffing shortages (Liam McBurney/PA)
Early abortion services in Western Trust resume after more than a year
(Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)
Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

More from Press and Journal

First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Editor's Picks