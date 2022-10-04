King Charles III thrilled with historic first horse racing winner in royal silks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

King Charles III thrilled with historic first horse racing winner in royal silks

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 7:25 pm
Charles and Camilla (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles and Camilla (Aaron Chown/PA)

A “thrilled” King Charles III has celebrated his first winner in the famous royal silks.

Horses previously owned by the late Queen now race on in the purple, red and gold colours in the ownership of the King, and Just Fine rode to victory in the 3.10 Kube at Leicester on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the King and the Queen Consort said: “Their Majesties are thrilled by Just Fine’s success.”

Just Fine was trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, just as the Queen’s most famous winner, Estimate in the Gold Cup at Ascot, was.

Horse Racing – The Royal Ascot Meeting 2009 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Trainer Sir Michael Stoute (centre) talks with Queen Elizabeth ll and jockey Ryan Moore at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire in 2009 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Michael said: “A winner for the King. It is great to have done that for him – and he was very impressive.”

The King’s racing manager, John Warren, said: “I’m delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner and they’ll be delighted.

“I’m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.

“And for all the team at Sandringham, who rear and go through all the effort to produce the horses all in good shape, so it’s a big commitment on everyone’s part to get a result.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II with her racing manager John Warren after her horse, Estimate, won the Gold Cup in 2013 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Mr Warren, who was the late Queen’s trusted bloodstock and racing adviser for many years, has told how she was in “tremendous form” just a few days before she died and discussing “her love for her horses right to the very end”.

Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her passion for horse racing and her almost unparalleled knowledge of breeding thoroughbreds.

She acquired her racing colours in 1949, scarlet with purple hooped sleeves and black cap, when she and her mother jointly bought the steeplechaser Monaveen.

A sixth runner in the King’s name, Just Fine won Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap by four-and-a-half lengths.

The King had his first runner in the royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday, with the William Haggas-trained Educator finishing second as the 11-10 favourite.

The triumph on Tuesday nets the monarch £7,851 in winnings.

Charles has previously had winners in the colours he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Ministry of Defence was accused at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Wednesday of attempting to delay a fresh inquest into the shooting of Patrick Duffy in Londonderry in 1978. (PA)
MoD accused of ‘deliberately delaying’ fresh inquest into Londonderry shooting
South Wales Police inspector Dean Gittoes at Newport Magistrates Court accused of common assault against a 16-year-old boy outside a police station (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inspector guilty of assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station
The Prince of Wales with England football coach Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George’s Park (Rui Viera/PA)
William meets Southgate ahead of World Cup campaign during football centre visit
Crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of council worker
The King has sent his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
Haji Nawaz (West Midlands Police)
Police name man who was stabbed to death outside Coventry mosque
Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers are accused of the French equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence following Jessica Lawson’s death in July 2015 (family handout/PA)
Teachers felt pain ‘similar’ to family after girl, 12, drowned, lawyer claims
David Bowie died in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie, George Ezra and Mabel inspire baby name choices
Emergency workers at the scene in Heysham (PA)
‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed for 15 years over gas blast that killed toddler
Older mothers are more likely to give their babies traditional names compared with younger mothers who use shortened modern versions, new data shows (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Older mothers more likely to choose traditional baby names than under-25s

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks