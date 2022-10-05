British teachers should be jailed after pontoon death, French prosecutors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

British teachers should be jailed after pontoon death, French prosecutors say

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 2:47 am
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region of France where Jessica Lawson died in a swimming accident (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region of France where Jessica Lawson died in a swimming accident (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin/PA)

British teachers who were responsible for looking after a 12-year-old girl on a school trip which ended with her drowning should be jailed for three years, French prosecutors have said.

Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers are accused of the French equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence following the death of Jessica Lawson in July 2015.

The schoolgirl, who was the youngest child on the trip, became trapped after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges.

Steven Layne
Steven Layne, who was in charge of the school trip, is one of three teachers who faces jail if found guilty (Josh Payne/PA)

A trial at the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle heard how Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers began to “panic” after noticing Jessica was missing, with both becoming emotional on the witness stand during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Mr Layne said he thought the pontoon was a safety feature and saw no signs of distress when he looked at the lifeguard after it capsized.

The youngster’s mother, Brenda Lawson, told the court she expected the teachers from Wolfreton School in Willerby, near Hull, to have “respect and integrity” during the trial.

During her closing speech, prosecutor Myriam Soria told the head of jurisdiction in Tulle, Marie-Sophie Waguette, she recommend three years’ jail time for the three teachers, as well as lifeguard Leo Lemaire.

Ms Soria also advised Ms Waguette that the local authority in the town of Liginiac should be fined 45,000 euro for its alleged part in Jessica’s death.

Swimming accident – France
Tony Lawson’s tribute to his daughter Jessica (Facebook/PA)

In her speech, the prosecutor said: “Jessica Lawson was a good swimmer. She was a little girl.

“Her swimming should have been monitored with vigilance.”

Ms Soria said none of the teachers could see where Jessica was during the swim due to a lack of surveillance.

Addressing the pontoon itself, the prosecutor said the local authority “knew about instability and knew about its age.”

Jessica’s parents, who have followed proceedings through an interpreter, are set to find out whether their daughter’s teachers are guilty on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Police chiefs across the country have for the first time vowed to ensure officers ‘attend all home burglaries’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police chiefs vow for officers to ‘attend all home burglaries’
Duchess of Sussex praised for ‘eloquent’ discussion of Asian depictions in film (Chris Jackson/AP)
Duchess of Sussex praised for ‘eloquent’ discussion of Asian depictions in film
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, where he is charged under the Treason Act (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Man to enter plea to treason charge over Windsor Castle crossbow incident
What the papers say – October 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 5
Statue of Alfred Fagon (Historic England Archive/PA)
Playwright Alfred Fagon’s bust among black history memorials given listed status
Russell Causley (Family handout/PA)
First public parole hearing in UK history postponed
General view of books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)
BBC unveils winner of National Short Story Award Story
The Countess of Wessex meeting medical staff and survivors on a post-op ward at Panzi Hospital, Bukavu (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sophie tells Congolese rape survivors their voices can inspire change
Officers from Greater Manchester Police during a search on Saddleworth Moor (PA)
No human remains found in initial search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett
The scene in an activity resort near Meymac in the Massif Central region of France (Louis Roussel/France 3 Limousin)
Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks