Death of 14-year-old in attack has ‘left his family utterly devastated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Death of 14-year-old in attack has ‘left his family utterly devastated’

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:51 am
Tomasz Oleszak died following a suspected assault in Gateshead on Monday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tomasz Oleszak died following a suspected assault in Gateshead on Monday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A 14-year-old boy who died after he was attacked in Gateshead “had his whole life ahead of him” and his death has “left his family utterly devastated”, police have said.

Northumbria Police found Tomasz Oleszak with injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the town’s Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.

Gateshead incident
Tomasz Oleszak died following a suspected assault in Gateshead on Monday evening (Family handout/PA)

A murder investigation was launched after the youngster died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

The teenager, arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in custody on Wednesday morning, along with a 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated.

“Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is very much ongoing and I want to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.”

Ms Barron added: “While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

“When they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Gateshead incident
The scene in Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak was fatally attacked (Katie Dickinson/PA)

She said: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.

“Once again, I want to reiterate my plea to the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

“What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers.”

Tomasz is understood to have been a keen and talented footballer.

Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Football Club said in a statement: “As a club today we are very devastated to hear that one of our young football players has lost his life.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and anyone that knew Tomasz.”

And in a GoFundMe page set up in his memory, one of the boy’s coaches said: “Tomasz was a very kind, caring young man. He was brought to the UK by his parents for a better life and didn’t deserve what has happened to him.

“He was liked and loved by many. He was a very passionate footballer who we all had the pleasure of coaching.

“He was much-loved member of his local community and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare come true and can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

The appeal aimed at supporting Tomasz’s family had raised almost £12,000 by Wednesday morning.

Gateshead incident
A floral tribute left for 14-year-old attack victim Tomasz Oleszak (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said on Tuesday: “It’s devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family, who will be experiencing unimaginable pain.”

A card left with flowers at the scene read: “To Tom, words can’t even explain how much my heart broke when I found out you were passed away. Yyou were an amazing friend to many and we all loved having you as a friend. You had the best music and the most contagious smile. You are loved and missed by many.”

Another said: “Dear Tom, I’m so sorry you had to pass in the way that you did. I’m just glad you’re no longer suffering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Prince of Wales with England football coach Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George’s Park (Rui Viera/PA)
William meets Southgate ahead of World Cup campaign during football centre visit
Crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of council worker
The King has sent his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
Haji Nawaz (West Midlands Police)
Police name man who was stabbed to death outside Coventry mosque
Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers are accused of the French equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence following Jessica Lawson’s death in July 2015 (family handout/PA)
Teachers felt pain ‘similar’ to family after girl, 12, drowned, lawyer claims
David Bowie died in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie, George Ezra and Mabel inspire baby name choices
Emergency workers at the scene in Heysham (PA)
‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed for 15 years over gas blast that killed toddler
Older mothers are more likely to give their babies traditional names compared with younger mothers who use shortened modern versions, new data shows (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Older mothers more likely to choose traditional baby names than under-25s
Melissa Mathieson was murdered in 2014 by a fellow care home resident (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Care home and former manager in court following teenager’s death
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks