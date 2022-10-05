Charity Commission probes Brighton Mosque after trustee’s terrorism conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity Commission probes Brighton Mosque after trustee’s terrorism conviction

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 11:46 am
The Charity Commission has launched an investigation into Brighton Mosque amid concerns resulting from a failure to resolve a dispute after former trustee Abubaker Deghayes was convicted of encouraging terrorism (PA)
The Charity Commission has launched an investigation into Brighton Mosque amid concerns resulting from a failure to resolve a dispute after former trustee Abubaker Deghayes was convicted of encouraging terrorism (PA)

The Charity Commission has launched an investigation and appointed an interim manager to the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre.

The regulator opened the inquiry due to concerns resulting from a failure to resolve a dispute.

On September 28, an interim manager, Andrew Wilkinson of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, took charge of the management and operation of the charity to the exclusion of the parties in dispute. He will identify and appoint new trustees to the charity, among other duties.

In May 2022, the mosque in East Sussex was issued with an official warning after a former trustee, Abubaker Deghayes, was convicted of encouraging terrorism.

On November 1 2020, Deghayes gave an unsolicited speech at the mosque, encouraging people to take part in violent jihad, following the death of two of his sons in Syria.

The speech was delivered after evening prayers when approximately 50 people were present, including at least one trustee, children and young adults.

The Charity Commission said the trustee who was present did not intervene or attempt to minimise the impact of the content of the speech.

On January 19 this year, Deghayes was convicted of encouraging terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006.

A spokesman for the Charity Commission said: “The Commission determined that the trustees knew or ought to have known the risk this individual posed to the charity, and set out the actions trustees should take to protect the charity and its beneficiaries from abuse.

“However, due to an ongoing dispute at the charity about control of its administration and management, there is an increased risk that appropriate actions will not be taken to protect the charity from further undue risk of harm.

“The charity has also experienced financial management issues and submitted its statutory annual returns late for its past four financial periods.

“The Commission is concerned generally about the impact of the dispute on the charity’s ability to operate sustainably and for the benefit of its beneficiaries.

“The parties to the dispute have not, as advised repeatedly by the Commission, been able to appropriately settle the dispute in the best interests of the charity.”

The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular whether trustees have been properly appointed or removed, what they have learned from Deghayes’ conviction, whether the mosque’s income and spending has been properly accounted for, and if that spending has been used exclusively to further a charitable purpose.

