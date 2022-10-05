Care home and former manager in court following teenager’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Care home and former manager in court following teenager’s death

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 12:59 pm
Melissa Mathieson was murdered in 2014 by a fellow care home resident (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Melissa Mathieson was murdered in 2014 by a fellow care home resident (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A care home and its former manager have appeared in court charged with health and safety offences following the murder of a teenage girl eight years ago.

Melissa Mathieson, 18, was strangled by Jason Conroy at Alexandra House, which provides residential care for adults with autism and Asperger’s Syndrome, in Bristol, in October 2014.

Conroy, then aged 19, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years at Bristol Crown Court for the sexually motivated killing.

In September this year, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced it had charged Alexandra Homes (Bristol) Limited and former care home general manager Yvonne Hin following Miss Mathieson’s death.

Jason Conroy was jailed for life in 2015 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Jason Conroy was jailed for life in 2015 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The company, along with Hin, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face two charges contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Hin and Alexandra Homes (Bristol) Limited are firstly charged with failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees at the care home, in Knowle, Bristol, from “potential assault from residents” between February 13 2014 and October 13 that year.

The second charge alleges that they failed to provide adult care services accommodation for residents in such a way as to ensure those affected, including Miss Mathieson, were not exposed to the “risks from assault by Jason Conroy” between the same dates.

Both Hin, 44, from Ilfracombe, Devon, and the company, of Kingswood, Bristol, pleaded not guilty to the two charges against them during the court hearing.

Bristol Magistrates' Court
Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Alamy/PA)

District Judge Lynne Matthews granted Hin unconditional bail and adjourned the case to Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 31.

The judge told Hin: “I will now send your case to the crown court at Bristol.

“The first hearing will be on October 31. You are on unconditional bail until then.”

She said the company would also appear before the crown court on the same date.

Alan Fuller appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Peter Richardson represented Hin and Darren Burleigh represented Alexandra Homes (Bristol) Limited.

Three of the company’s directors – Joanne Burleigh, Maria Skuse and Michael McNamee – were present in court.

Lee Burleigh, the manager, was also at the hearing as a proxy for the company’s fourth director John Duggan, who the court heard is currently away.

