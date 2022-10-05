‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 5:09 pm
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
The Princess of Wales held a “sweet” premature baby in her arms on a solo visit to a maternity unit.

Mother-of-three Kate, dressed in an ochre Karen Millen belted dress and Emily Mortimer earrings, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.

While in the special care baby unit (SCBU), the princess held Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks prematurely on Tuesday.

Bianca’s mother, Szilvia Novak, 43, originally from Budapest in Hungary, asked the royal if she would like to hold the baby while the pair were talking in the hospital’s SCBU.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
Kate replied: “Am I allowed to?” before a member of staff helped Ms Novak pass the baby to the princess.

As she cradled Bianca in her arms, Kate said: “She’s very sweet.”

Afterwards, Ms Novak said: “I asked (Kate) if she wanted to hold (Bianca) and she opted for it. I can’t blame her. (Bianca) is cute.

“(The princess) was lovely to speak to. I was really impressed. You don’t feel like you have classes between you. It’s really nice.”

The princess visited different sections of the maternity unit during her tour.

She spoke to staff and service users from the jasmine team, which helps women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the initial postnatal period.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Andrew and Jessica Kemp with baby Hugo during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
In the neonatal ward, she spoke to mothers of newborn babies.

Jess Kemp, 27, from Guildford, who gave birth to baby Hugo on Monday, said Kate “was so warm and lovely to speak to”.

She added: “What a lovely way to introduce the baby (to the world). It’s a lovely thing to tell him when he grows up and to share with family as well.”

Crowds of people lined the hospital’s corridors during the visit.

Phones in hand, they hoped to catch a glimpse of the royal.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
Kate stopped regularly to ask questions, showing an interest in the treatment that the hospital offers.

Several people asked for selfies, two children gave her flowers and one woman, who had already had contractions, delayed her epidural to speak to the princess.

When speaking to a soon-to-be mother who had stopped her for a chat, Kate admitted that it “took ages” for her and her husband to choose the names of their children.

The Princess of Wales leaves the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford
The princess’s departure was delayed as she stopped to speak to many people on her way out, with the crowds cheering and waving as she went by.

More than an hour-and-a-half after she had arrived, the princess left the hospital.

The rain had just stopped and she waved to the crowds as she got into a dark Range Rover.

