Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 6:04 pm
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)

A police raid on the home of a key suspect in a violent kidnapping inquiry made a “possible” contribution to his death from a heart attack, an inquest jury has ruled.

Cyril McGuinness died after collapsing at a property where he was staying in Buxton, Derbyshire, on November 8 2019, during a series of raids in response to the brutal kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney in Northern Ireland.

A three-day inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court ended with an inquest jury returning a finding that McGuinness, also known as “Dublin Jimmy”, died of natural causes.

The jury of eight women and three men was told that the property in Rockfield Road, Buxton, was raided as part of inquiries into “violence thought to involve criminal gang activity” but was not informed that McGuinness was believed to have organised the attack on Mr Lunney.

Money Laundering Case – Mary Guiness
Cyril McGuinness (left, head covered) being led away from a court in Northern Ireland in 2005 (Paul Faith/PA)

The jury’s narrative findings, reached on Wednesday, stated: “After hearing all of the evidence the jury finds that the entry, search and detention made a possible contribution to Mr McGuinness’s death.

“The reason for this decision is that the jury cannot completely rule out that the entry search and detention did not cause physiological stress reactions.

“However the jury wish it to be noted also from the evidence shown there is very strong indication that Mr McGuinness could have passed away at any given time due to the severity of historical cardiac conditions.

“There could have been many other contributing factors to the death of Mr McGuinness, or indeed due to the severity of his heart disease, it is a possibility that his heart failed naturally. The jury also wish to note that there were no outward signs of stress from Mr McGuinness throughout the entry, search and detention.”

The inquest, during which area coroner Peter Nieto said the raid involved a search warrant in response to allegations of “criminal gang” activity, was told McGuinness had previously been treated for heart disease.

Although the 54-year-old was not arrested during the search for electronic devices, he was detained in handcuffs under police powers permitting “reasonable restraint” during the operation.

Forensic pathologist Guy Rutty told the hearing that McGuinness died from heart disease and had no marks on his body to suggest he had been restrained excessively.

The convicted criminal, from Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, was taken ill towards the end of the search, after being allowed to smoke, drink tea and watch the television news.

The inquest, attended by McGuinness’s widow Mary, was told that he asked to go outside for some fresh air before collapsing.

Prof Rutty said McGuinness had been given a nicotine patch by police after requesting one, telling the inquest: “After about 45 minutes to 60 minutes I understand that he started to become unwell.

“He asked for his inhaler and he self-administered this.

“However, his condition deteriorated, an ambulance was called, the officers at the scene gave him first aid and he must have arrested as CPR was started.”

An ambulance got to the scene at 8.28am and arrived at Stockport’s Stepping Hill Hospital at 9.40am, but McGuinness was pronounced life extinct around 15 minutes later.

Asked to comment on whether the stress of the situation may have played a role in McGuinness going into cardiac arrest, Prof Rutty told the jury: “He could have just had a heart attack at any moment whatsoever.

“The other possibility is that the stress and the situation that he was in, ie the police entering where he was, the handcuffs… caused him to have a heart attack. Anything that increases your blood pressure or pulse rate could tip the balance.

“It isn’t possible as a pathologist to go either way. All I can say is that both are entirely possible and both relate to his heart.”

The inquest was told there was no suggestion McGuinness was “fighting against” the police or arguing with officers, with him instead being calm and compliant.

In a statement issued after the inquest, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation had found the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies are with the family of Mr McGuinness at this extremely sad time for them.

“We found no performance issues for any police officers involved. Evidence we gathered supported officers’ accounts that after Mr McGuinness was handcuffed he was comfortable with the process.

“He was provided with a cup of tea and taken outside so that he could smoke a cigarette.

“Prior to Mr McGuinness becoming ill, there was no evidence that the police were aware of his pre-existing heart condition.”

Three men were found guilty in November last year in connection with the kidnap and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Mr Lunney, while a fourth man was acquitted.

A non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard how Mr Lunney was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019.

The businessman had his leg broken, was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

In its judgment, the court found that the attack was organised and supervised by McGuinness, who was born in Dublin.

During a trial which ran for 40 days, the court heard Mr Lunney was bundled into the boot of a car and driven across the border.

A Renault Kangoo van used in the attack was bought in England by McGuinness and brought to Ireland, the court said.

Those convicted in connection with the kidnapping were later jailed for between 18 and 30 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Police said the dog died at the scene (PA)
Dog run over and killed after men try to steal owner’s phone
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, who has pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Arsonist’s chilling voicenote outlining plan to kill neighbours read in court
The study found that people chose the comfort of familiar experiences over new and exciting ones (Anthony Devlin/PA)
‘Old favourites more meaningful than novelty’ for those nearing end of life
Police officers at the scene after three people were taken to hospital following reports of stabbings at Bishopsgate in London (James Manning/PA)
Three stabbed as public intervene in central London phone snatch robbery
Art handlers holding David Hockney’s, Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime, during a photo call for highlights from Christie’s forthcoming evening sales, their 20th/21st Century and A Place With No Name: Works from the Sina Jina Collection sales, at Christie’s in London (James Manning/PA)
David Hockney painting pictured ahead of first public sale in more than 30 years
Police-recorded hate crimes motivated by transgender identity rose by 56% in a year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
‘Transphobic narratives from politicians fuelling hate’ as recorded crimes soar
Electric bikes have been added to Transport for London’s cycle hire scheme (TfL/PA)
Transport for London adds electric bikes to hire scheme
Sula, a female rhino who who has died aged 36 (Marwell Wildlife/PA)
Zookeepers mourn death of 36-year-old white rhinoceros
Avanti West Coast’s contract from the Government to run services on the West Coast Main Line is up for renewal at the end of next week (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Andy Burnham: Remove Avanti’s contract unless trains are reinstated soon
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
The crash occurred at around 9.40am on Thursday. Photo: Google Maps.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

The ribbon is cut on new Union Square Superdrug. Image: Neil Gorton at Aberdeen Photo.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
The driverless bus in Inverness has faced difficulties in moving around without a driver at its official launch today.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Ahmad Ali Shariati studied at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Rebecca Carr launched The Hummingbird Cafe two years ago.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset; Shutterstock ID 189644279; purchase_order: ; job:
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 25th September '17 Inverness Library which was closed yesterday afternoon after an object fell through a ceiling.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks