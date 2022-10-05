Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 6:04 pm
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, who are on a mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, who are on a mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)

For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the US, launching to the International Space Station alongside Nasa and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Their SpaceX flight was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which ripped across the state last week.

“I hope with this launch we will brighten up the skies over Florida a little bit for everyone,” said the Japan Space Agency’s Koichi Wakata, who is making his fifth spaceflight.

Joining him on a five-month mission are three new to space: Marine Col Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman bound for orbit; Navy Capt Josh Cassada; and Russia’s lone female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina.

They are due to arrive at the space station on Thursday, 29 hours after departing Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, and will not be back on Earth until March. They are replacing a US-Italian crew that arrived in April.

Ms Kikina is the Russian Space Agency’s exchange for Nasa’s Frank Rubio, who launched to the space station two weeks ago from Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz rocket. He flew up with two cosmonauts.

The space agencies agreed over the summer to swap seats on their flights in order to ensure a continuous US and Russian presence aboard the 260-mile-high outpost. The barter was authorised even as global hostilities mounted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The next crew exchange is in the spring.

Shortly before lift-off, Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said that the key reason for the seat exchange is safety — in case an emergency forces one capsule’s crew home, there would still be an American and Russian on board.

SpaceX Crew Launch
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Anna Kikina, Josh Cassada, Nicole Mann, and Koichi Wakata, before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Centere (John Raoux/AP)

In the meantime, Russia remains committed to the space station through at least 2024, Russia space official Sergei Krikalev assured reporters this week.

Russia wants to build its own station in orbit later this decade, “but we know that it’s not going to happen very quick and so probably we will keep flying” with Nasa until then, he said.

Beginning with Mr Krikalev in 1994, Nasa started flying cosmonauts on its space shuttles, first to Russia’s Mir space station and then to the fledgling space station.

The 2003 Columbia re-entry disaster put an end to it. But US astronauts continued to hitch rides on Russian rockets for tens of millions of dollars per seat.

Ms Kikina is only the fifth Russian woman to rocket off the planet. She said she was surprised to be selected for the seat swap after encountering “many tests and obstacles” during her decade of training. “But I did it. I’m lucky maybe. I’m strong,” she said.

Col Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, and taking up her mother’s dream catcher, a small traditional webbed hoop believed to offer protection.

Retired Nasa astronaut John Herrington of the Chickasaw Nation became the first Native American in space in 2002.

“I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage,” Col Mann said before the flight, adding that everyone on her crew has a unique background.

“It’s important to celebrate our diversity and also realise how important it is when we collaborate and unite, the incredible accomplishments that we can have.”

As for the war in Ukraine, Col Mann said all four have put politics and personal beliefs aside, “and it’s really cool how the common mission of the space station just instantly unites us”.

Capt Cassada added: “We have an opportunity to be an example for society on how to work together and live together and explore together.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has now launched eight crews since 2020: six for Nasa and two private groups. Boeing, Nasa’s other contracted taxi service, plans to make its first astronaut flight early next year, after delays to fix software and other issues that cropped up on test flights.

